Insights on the Pervious Pavement Global Market to 2028 - by Product Type, Material Type, End-use and Region

The global pervious pavement market size is expected to reach USD 25.52 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Market growth can be driven by major factors including rising trend of green building practices, increasing necessity for of removal storm-water from roads and protect pavements from water-induced damages. This also helps reduce possibilities of road accidents causing due to damaged roads or road-side water-logging.



Previous pavement technique helps overcome heat island effect by enabling penetration of water into pavement. It has open-pore structure to absorb and store solar radiation, instead of releasing it into the air, thereby maintaining temperature. This technology is less expensive and low labor-intensive, and filling materials are easily available at local players, which reduces transportation costs. Additionally, as pervious pavement is usually manufactured using lighter color, it has reflective properties, and light mitigating effect on heat-island phenomenon.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the structural product type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The hydrological segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the end use segments, the hardscape construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to rapid urbanization and climate changes resulting in changing rainfall patterns have led to higher instances of flooding and need for new sewerage systems.

Europe pervious pavement market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to increasing number of commercial construction activities in countries in the region.

The Asia Pacific pervious pavement market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to depleting source of energy, rising levels of pollution, and drastic climate changes are factors boosting need for fundamental changes in the construction industry in the region.

Companies considered and profiled in the market report include BASF SE, Balfour Beatty PLC, Cemex, Boral Ltd., Chaney Enterprises, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim Ltd., CRH PLC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Raffin Construction Company, and Sika AG. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

