Global Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Research Report 2021-2028: Focus on Pelvic Exam, Ultrasound, Biochemical Markers, Uterine Monitoring, Nitazine Test, Ferning Test, Pooling

The global preterm birth and PROM testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0%

Key factors that can be attributed to market growth are rising number of preterm births in developed and emerging economies, improving access to advanced neonatal and maternal care facilities, and introduction of new POC diagnostic products over the forecast period.



Preterm births are not specific to a particular geography and have been recognized as a worldwide concern. The risk of preterm births typically escalates with increasing average age of pregnant women. With growing awareness about preterm births and its consequence, the tendency of pregnant women to enroll for Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) testing during their pregnancy is anticipated to increase, for reassurance and monitoring of symptoms of preterm birth.



Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics have drastically altered the methodology of testing in various fields. With the help of advanced technology, devices are able to assess analytes in a given sample. Companies are focusing on R&D to increase specificity and sensitivity of devices, which lowers the error rate. Hence, emphasis is being given to reducing sample size required for other medical testing.



Many low-income states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have low utilization of public healthcare services for female infants. Despite the availability of free healthcare services, only approximately 41% of admissions to the SNCUs are female infants.

Hence, many states have banned gender revelation to the family before birth. India is the only large country where more female infants die than males. UNICEF plans to intervene by strengthening the health infrastructure, and reducing inequities of healthcare services, and improve healthcare outcomes.



Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Report Highlights

By test type, the ultrasound segment dominated the market in 2020, as it is one of the most preferred technologies for tracking fetal development and maternal health

Techniques such as Placental Alpha-Microglobulin-1 (PAMG-1) are gaining prominence due to better reliability in predicting the risk of preterm births

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to higher incidence of pregnancies in the above 35 years age group and well-developed infrastructure to manage high-risk pregnancies

As per the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), in the U.S., nearly 12.0% of childbirths are preterm, which lead to higher hospitalization and treatment costs

In Asia Pacific, the market is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high population growth in countries such as India and China

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing average age of pregnant women, leading to exponential rise in the number of preterm births

Improvement in point-of-care diagnostics

Social and economic factors

Market Restraint Analysis

Product recalls and adverse effects

High cost and unmet needs

Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Analysis Tools

Industry analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

