NETSOL Technologies Engages RedChip to Lead Investor Relations Efforts

CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, engaged RedChip Companies (“RedChip”) to lead its investor relations efforts.



"We are entering an exciting phase of our business lifecycle, and with the growth potential that lies ahead, it’s important we effectively communicate our achievements to the investment community," said Najeeb Ghauri, NETSOL’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "After comparing the alternatives, we selected RedChip to help increase our visibility amongst investors because they have an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We look forward to a beneficial relationship that broadens our shareholder base and effectively communicates our story to the investment community.”

“I’m very pleased to represent NETSOL. Their first quarter financial results were impressive with $13.4 million revenue, $0.02 per share earnings, and $27 million cash,” commented Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip. “NETSOL is in a strong position for continued growth, and we welcome the opportunity to broaden their retail and institutional investor awareness.”

RedChip is the world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York and Pittsburgh, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and currently represents 70+ emerging growth companies.

RedChip’s unique platform combines traditional investor relations services with multi-media marketing, including social media and email marketing, as well as a weekly TV show, the RedChip Money Report®, which airs on Bloomberg at 7 p.m. ET every Saturday. RedChip’s traditional investor relations platform includes retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities, press release writing, strategic counsel, management of quarterly conference calls, script writing, power-point presentation development, and more.

