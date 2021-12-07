EagleView Technologies, Inc. Promotes Marcy Comer to Chief Marketing Officer, Construction & Utilities

BELLEVUE, WA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView Technologies, Inc., a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, today announced the promotion of Marcy Comer to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Construction & Utilities. Working with our growing team supporting the construction, solar, and utilities product lines, she is responsible for expanding relationships with existing customers, identifying and securing new customers, geographic expansion, and enhancing the EagleView brand externally. Marcy will report to Piers Dormeyer, President, Construction & Utilities.

"EagleView has already seen the impact of Marcy’s experience in market dominators and successful start-ups which made this promotion an easy decision," said Piers Dormeyer. "We’re pleased to elevate her role so as to support our growth strategy in 2022 inclusive of driving multiple new product launches to transform how our roofing and solar customers work."

Marcy has dedicated her career to marketing, catching the wave of the technological and strategic advancements in the field. She has held leadership positions at Amazon as well as start-ups Dosh and Spruce in Austin. Comer was hired in May 2021 as VP of Marketing, Construction & Utilities.

"The team at EagleView is unrivaled in its focus on launching new products, achieving financial goals, and having fun while doing it," said Marcy. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to and cultivate a collaborative, high performance growth marketing culture."

Marcy has over 20 years of marketing experience with a strong operational track record of building teams, structures and processes to fuel growth across all stages of a company. She holds an B.S. in Marketing from Syracuse University and is passionate about mentoring women to advance their career.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView’s coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.

