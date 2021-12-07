Harpoon Therapeutics to Host Pipeline Update Call and Webcast on December 13, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review the clinical status and provide an update on its pipeline programs.



The live call/webcast will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on December 13, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (866) 951-6894 for domestic callers and (409) 216-0624 for international callers with conference ID code number 2760075. A webcast of the live call will be available online in the investor relations section of the Harpoon website at www.harpoontx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event and can be accessed at the same weblink.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. The company’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

Georgia Erbez

Chief Financial Officer

650-443-7400

media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858-356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com