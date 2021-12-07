Alico, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 and Provides Initial Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the highlights which are as follows:



Company reports net income attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders of $34.9 million and EBITDA of $65.5 million for the fiscal year 2021. After adjusting for certain non-recurring items, Company reports adjusted net income attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders of $4.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $25.3 million .

Company’s fiscal year 2021 financial results in line with net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA guidance; exceeds adjusted net income guidance.

Company sold approximately 19,800 acres of Alico Ranch land during fiscal year 2021 and used cash proceeds to purchase additional citrus acres, prepay certain debt obligations and increase common stock dividend.

Company maintains a strong balance sheet with a working capital ratio of 2.46 to 1.00 and has reduced its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.51 to 1.00.

Company provides net income, EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2022.



Results of Operations

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income attributable to Alico common stockholders of approximately $34.9 million, compared to net income attributable to Alico common stockholders of approximately $23.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 was in line with the Company’s most recent net income guidance of $33.0 to $38.5 million. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company had earnings of $4.64 per diluted common share, compared to earnings of $3.16 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. As previously reported throughout the 2021 fiscal year, the increase in net income attributable to Alico common stockholders is primarily due to (i) higher gains on sales of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale recorded in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2020 and (ii) an increase in the market price per pound solids for citrus fruit this past 2020/2021 harvest season because of favorable industry supply dynamics. Partially offsetting this increase has been a reduction in both box production and average pound solids per box of citrus fruit for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s EBITDA of $65.5 million was in line with the Company’s most recent EBITDA guidance of $64.0 million to $72.0 million.

When both periods are adjusted for certain non-recurring items, the Company had an adjusted net income of $0.62 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.14 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $25.3 million and $17.9 million, respectively, representing a 41.2% increase.

These financial results reflect the seasonal nature of the Company’s business. The majority of the Company’s citrus crop is harvested in the second and third quarters of the fiscal year; consequently, most of the Company's gross profit and cash flows from operating activities are typically recognized in those quarters and the Company’s working capital requirements are typically greater in the first and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.



The Company reported the following financial results:

Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net (loss) income attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders $ (972 ) $ 17,204 $ (18,176 ) NM $ 34,859 $ 23,662 $ 11,197 47.3 % EBITDA (1) $ 3,487 $ 27,846 $ (24,359 ) (87.5 )% $ 65,535 $ 51,588 $ 13,947 27.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,324 $ 1,098 $ 226 20.6 % $ 25,267 $ 17,897 $ 7,370 41.2 % (Loss) earnings per diluted common share $ (0.13 ) $ 2.29 $ (2.42 ) NM $ 4.64 $ 3.16 $ 1.48 46.8 % Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (17,104 ) $ (20,072 ) $ 2,968 (14.8 )% $ 16,504 $ 1,049 $ 15,455 NM

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this earnings release for details regarding these measures.

NM – Not Meaningful

Alico Citrus Division Results

Citrus production for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is summarized in the following table.

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, Change 2021 2020 Unit % Boxes Harvested: Early and Mid-Season 2,519 3,146 (627 ) (19.9 )% Valencias 3,779 4,165 (386 ) (9.3 )% Total Processed 6,298 7,311 (1,013 ) (13.9 )% Fresh Fruit 61 267 (206 ) (77.2 )% Total 6,359 7,578 (1,219 ) (16.1 )% Pound Solids Produced: Early and Mid-Season 13,598 17,947 (4,349 ) (24.2 )% Valencias 22,042 25,631 (3,589 ) (14.0 )% Total 35,640 43,578 (7,938 ) (18.2 )% Pound Solids per Box: Early and Mid-Season 5.40 5.70 (0.30 ) (5.3 )% Valencias 5.83 6.15 (0.32 ) (5.2 )% Price per Pound Solids: Early and Mid-Season $ 2.32 $ 1.74 $ 0.58 33.3 % Valencias $ 2.54 $ 1.95 $ 0.59 30.3 %

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, Alico Citrus harvested approximately 6.4 million boxes of fruit, a decrease of 16.1% from the prior fiscal year. The decrease was principally attributable to greater fruit drop. However, the Company’s decline in harvested production was substantially lower than the USDA citrus report, in which the USDA reported a 21.7% decline in the total orange crop for the current harvest season, as compared to the prior year. As anticipated, the Company saw an increase in its average realized/blended price per pound solids rise from $1.86 in the prior fiscal year to $2.46 in fiscal year 2021, largely due to increased consumption of not-from-concentrate orange juice by retail consumers since March 2020, as evidenced by published Nielsen data. This increased consumption resulted in decreased inventory supply levels at Florida citrus juice processors and thus the increased positive effect on pricing. Based on the latest Nielsen data, consumption continues to remain strong, and the Company anticipates market prices in the 2021/2022 harvest season to be consistent or slightly above this past season’s market prices.

The Company’s harvesting activities were not impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and there were no disruptions in delivering fruit to the processors. Additionally, to date, the Company has not experienced any material challenges to its operations from COVID-19.

Land Management and Other Operations Division Results

Land Management and Other Operations includes lease income from grazing rights leases, hunting leases, a farm lease, a lease to a third party of an aggregate mine, leases of oil extraction rights to third parties and other miscellaneous income.

Income from operations for the Land Management and Other Operations Division improved for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 by $1.2 million, compared to the prior fiscal year. This improvement was primarily due to the Company no longer pursuing its dispersed water storage project and, therefore, incurring no water conservation expenses during fiscal year 2021. On September 10, 2020, the Company sold approximately 10,700 acres on the western part of Alico Ranch to the State of Florida. Because the acreage involved in that sale was critical to the Company’s planned dispersed water storage project, the Company abandoned the permit approval process. As mentioned previously, the Company anticipates it will have no future water conservation expenses incurred relating to the dispersed water storage project. This improvement was partially offset by a reduction in the leased acreage relating to grazing and hunting leases. The reduction in the leased acreage was due to the sale of certain acres, which were previously included under these lease arrangements, thus resulting in fewer acres now being leased under these grazing and hunting leases.

Management Comment

John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “Overall, we are pleased with our financial results for fiscal year 2021. We saw a significant increase in our adjusted EBITDA over the prior year as a result of increased fruit market prices, the expansion of our caretaking management services, and continued stringent control over our expenses, specifically as it relates to general and administrative expenses, which declined by approximately 8% over the prior year, when excluding one-time non-recurring items. These results were achieved despite box production and average pound solids per box production challenges that were largely due to the higher drop rate for citrus in Florida this past season.

“Market prices for fruit improved because consumption of not-from-concentrate orange juice remained strong throughout fiscal year 2021, which led to reduced inventory levels at the processors. As we commence our current harvest season and look out to fiscal year 2022, we are encouraged to see consumption of not-from-concentrate orange juice remaining strong, and processor inventories are at lower-than-normal levels. We believe market prices for fiscal year 2022 should remain near or above those recorded in the 2020/2021 harvest season. Additionally, our continued careful management of expenses, and the fact that some of our recent tree plantings since fiscal year 2018, are starting to produce fruit, leaves us fairly optimistic that we can earn improved net income and adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022.”

Mr. Kiernan continued “Our initiative for selling non-core land assets continued throughout fiscal year 2021, during which we sold approximately 19,800 acres from the Alico Ranch to various third parties. We received proceeds, net of taxes, of approximately $28 million. These proceeds were deployed in an effort to generate greater returns for our investors, including being used to purchase additional citrus acres, to prepay a portion of our fixed-rate debt, and to significantly increase our quarterly dividend from $0.18 per common share to $0.50 per common share. We will continue to pursue additional opportunistic ranch land sales and intend to use these future proceeds in similar ways that will be designed to continue to generate greater returns for our stockholders.”

Other Corporate Financial Information

General and administrative expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 was approximately $9.5 million, compared to approximately $11.0 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, was attributable to (i) a reduction in legal expense of approximately $0.8 million, primarily resulting from the receipt of insurance proceeds for the reimbursement of legal fees in the amount of approximately $0.7 million during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 relating to corporate legal matters, (ii) a reduction in stock compensation expense of approximately $0.2 million in light of the fact that in the prior fiscal year, in January 2020, certain stock options had vested, which in turn resulted in an acceleration of expense in that prior fiscal quarter, (iii) a reduction in payroll expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 of approximately $0.3 million relating to the resignation of a senior manager in December 2019 and the reduction in other administrative personnel made during fiscal year 2021 and (iv) a reduction in pension expense related to the Company’s deferred retirement benefit plan of approximately $0.2 million as a result of the Company terminating such plan and paying out each of the plan participants in August 2020 and, therefore, incurring no further pension costs subsequent to August 30, 2020. Partially offsetting this decrease was the Company’s incurring of approximately $0.2 million in corporate advisory fees in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Other income, net, for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was approximately $31.9 million and approximately $24.5 million, respectively. The increase in other income, net was primarily due to the Company recognizing significant gains on sales of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale in both fiscal years. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded gains on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale of approximately $35.9 million relating primarily to the sale of approximately 19,776 acres from the Alico Ranch to several third parties. By comparison, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, the Company recognized gains on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale of approximately $30.4 million. Additionally, a decrease in interest expense of approximately $2.0 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to the reduction of the Company’s long-term debt from the making of mandatory principal payments and certain prepayments. In addition, the Company maintained lower balances on its lines of credit, which also resulted in reduced interest expense.

Guidance

The Company is providing the following net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

Fiscal year 2022 net income is projected to be between $10.7 million and $12.7 million.

Fiscal year 2022 adjusted net income (after adjusting for certain expected non-recurring items) is projected to be between $5.4 million and $7.1 million.

Fiscal year 2022 EBITDA is projected between $33.7 million and $37.1 million.

Fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA (after adjusting for certain expected non-recurring items) is projected to be between $26.0 million and $29.0 million.

The above guidance only includes estimates of gains from asset sales for sales transactions that have closed in fiscal year 2022 to date. In the event that any additional significant gains on asset sales are realized, Alico may decide to revise the Company’s guidance.

Dividend

On October 8, 2021, the Company paid a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock to stockholders of record as of September 24, 2021. Additionally, the Company has declared a first quarter of fiscal year 2022 dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company continues to demonstrate financial strength within its balance sheet, as highlighted below:

The Company’s working capital was approximately $32.6 million at September 30, 2021, representing a 2.46 to 1.00 ratio.

The Company maintains a solid and improving debt to equity ratio. At September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, the ratios were 0.51 to 1.00, 0.68 to 1.00, and 0.82 to 1.00, respectively.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, of approximately $125.4 million.

ALICO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 886 $ 3,163 Accounts receivable, net 6,105 4,347 Inventories 43,377 40,855 Income tax receivable 3,233 781 Assets held for sale 160 1,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,152 1,387 Total current assets 54,913 51,899 Restricted cash — 16,524 Property and equipment, net 373,231 350,061 Goodwill 2,246 2,246 Other non-current assets 2,827 3,207 Total assets $ 433,217 $ 423,937 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,274 $ 3,533 Accrued liabilities 9,872 7,095 Long-term debt, current portion 4,285 9,145 Other current liabilities 875 1,385 Total current liabilities 22,306 21,158 Long-term debt: Principal amount, net of current portion 122,009 139,106 Less: deferred financing costs, net (986 ) (1,151 ) Long-term debt less current portion and deferred financing costs, net 121,023 137,955 Lines of credit — 2,942 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 41,977 39,728 Other liabilities 306 372 Total liabilities 185,612 202,155 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 8,416,145 shares

issued and 7,526,004 and 7,492,524 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021

and September 30, 2020, respectively 8,416 8,416 Additional paid in capital 19,989 19,685 Treasury stock, at cost, 890,141 and 923,621 shares held at September 30, 2021

and September 30, 2020, respectively (29,853 ) (30,779 ) Retained earnings 243,651 219,019 Total Alico stockholders' equity 242,203 216,341 Noncontrolling interest 5,402 5,441 Total stockholders' equity 247,605 221,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 433,217 $ 423,937





ALICO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Alico Citrus $ 105,796 $ 89,369 $ 119,031 Land Management and Other Operations 2,768 3,138 3,220 Total operating revenues 108,564 92,507 122,251 Operating expenses: Alico Citrus 83,893 72,281 59,594 Land Management and Other Operations 778 2,307 2,297 Total operating expenses 84,671 74,588 61,891 Gross profit 23,893 17,919 60,360 General and administrative expenses 9,453 10,998 15,146 Income from operations 14,440 6,921 45,214 Other income (expense): Investment and interest income, net 23 98 49 Interest expense (3,987 ) (5,981 ) (7,180 ) Gains on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale 35,898 30,424 13,166 Change in fair value of derivatives — — (989 ) Other income (expense), net 13 (85 ) (27 ) Total other income, net 31,947 24,456 5,019 Income before income taxes 46,387 31,377 50,233 Income tax provision 11,567 7,663 12,783 Net income 34,820 23,714 37,450 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 39 (52 ) 383 Net income attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders $ 34,859 $ 23,662 $ 37,833 Per share information attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders: Earnings per common share: Basic $ 4.64 $ 3.16 $ 5.06 Diluted $ 4.64 $ 3.16 $ 5.05 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 7,516 7,484 7,472 Diluted 7,519 7,496 7,493 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.24





ALICO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities: Net income $ 34,820 $ 23,714 $ 37,450 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15,122 14,282 13,603 Debt issue costs expense 179 238 321 Deferred income tax expense 2,249 7,603 3,267 Cash surrender value (14 ) (10 ) 11 Deferred retirement (expense) benefit — (5,226 ) 829 Gain on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale (35,898 ) (30,424 ) (13,166 ) Inventory net realizable value adjustment — — 808 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,338 1,382 244 Change in fair value of derivatives — — 989 Impairment of long-lived assets — 598 152 Impairment of right-of-use-asset — 87 — Insurance proceeds received for damage to property and equipment (103 ) — (486 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,230 1,306 824 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,758 ) (3,634 ) 1,531 Inventories (2,522 ) (712 ) 82 Prepaid expenses (115 ) (135 ) (211 ) Income tax receivable (2,452 ) (781 ) 15 Other assets 575 (839 ) 288 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,429 (1,530 ) (1,113 ) Income tax payable — (5,536 ) 3,216 Other liabilities (576 ) 666 178 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,504 1,049 48,832 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (22,258 ) (18,785 ) (18,050 ) Purchases of citrus groves (18,527 ) (2,920 ) (1,950 ) Net proceeds from sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale 37,266 31,541 14,602 Insurance proceeds received for damage to property and equipment 103 — 486 Change in deposits on purchase of citrus trees 217 (458 ) (108 ) Advances on notes receivables, net 371 136 60 Purchases of mineral rights (453 ) — — Other 13 (25 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,268 ) 9,489 (4,960 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on revolving lines of credit (50,735 ) (114,581 ) (89,231 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 47,793 117,523 86,546 Principal payments on term loans (21,957 ) (15,198 ) (10,900 ) Treasury stock purchases — (238 ) (25,576 ) Payment on termination of sugarcane agreement — — (11,300 ) Dividends paid (7,138 ) (2,466 ) (1,833 ) Deferred financing costs — (23 ) — Capital contribution received from noncontrolling interest — 294 — Net cash used in financing activities (32,037 ) (14,689 ) (52,294 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,801 ) (4,151 ) (8,422 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 19,687 23,838 32,260 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 886 $ 19,687 $ 23,838 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of amount capitalized $ 3,940 $ 5,832 $ 6,940 Cash paid for income taxes $ 11,770 $ 6,403 $ 6,285 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Dividends declared but unpaid $ 3,763 $ 674 $ 449





Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (972 ) $ 17,204 $ 34,859 $ 23,662 Interest expense 802 1,382 3,987 5,981 Income tax (benefit) provision (115 ) 5,635 11,567 7,663 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,772 3,625 15,122 14,282 EBITDA 3,487 27,846 65,535 51,588 Adjustments for non-recurring items: Impairment of right-of-use asset — — — 87 Impairment of long-lived assets — 598 — 598 Employee stock compensation expense (1) 100 61 386 573 Separation agreement expense (2) — — — 104 Corporate advisory fees — — 201 — Insurance reimbursement – corporate matters — — (658 ) — Federal relief and insurance proceeds - Hurricane Irma — — (4,299 ) (4,629 ) Gains on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale (2,263 ) (27,407 ) (35,898 ) (30,424 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,324 $ 1,098 $ 25,267 $ 17,897

(1) Includes stock compensation expense for current executives and senior management.

(2) Includes separation expenses for a former senior manager.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Common Share

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (972 ) $ 17,204 $ 34,859 $ 23,662 Adjustments for non-recurring items: Impairment of right-of-use asset — — — 87 Impairment of long-lived assets — 598 — 598 Employee stock compensation expense (1) 100 61 386 573 Separation agreement expense (2) — — — 104 Corporate advisory fees — — 201 — Insurance reimbursement – corporate matters — — (658 ) — Federal relief and insurance proceeds - Hurricane Irma — — (4,299 ) (4,629 ) Gains on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale (2,263 ) (27,407 ) (35,898 ) (30,424 ) Tax impact 672 7,090 10,041 8,955 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,463 ) $ (2,454 ) $ 4,632 $ (1,074 ) Diluted common shares 7,539 7,502 7,519 7,496 Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share $ (0.33 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.14 )

(1) Includes stock compensation expense for current executives and senior management.

(2) Includes separation expenses for a former senior manager.

Alico utilizes the non-GAAP measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Common Share among other measures, to evaluate the performance of its business. Due to significant depreciable assets associated with the nature of our operations and, to a lesser extent, interest costs associated with our capital structure, management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis and to help investors analyze underlying trends in our business, evaluate the performance of our business both on an absolute basis and relative to our peers and the broader market, provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and operational strength of our business and help investors evaluate our ability to service our debt. Such measurements are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) and should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP information provided is unique to Alico and may not be consistent with methodologies used by other companies. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (Loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization and adjustments for non-recurring transactions or transactions that are not indicative of our core operating results, such as gains or losses on sales of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share is defined as net income adjusted for non-recurring transactions divided by diluted common shares.