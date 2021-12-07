Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Shareholder Update Call; Adds Healthcare Interim CFO to Management Team

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announces that Salona’s Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Les Cross will be hosting a shareholder update call on December 9th, 2021 at 4 PM ET. Investors may use the below dial in information to join the call.



Dial In: 866-342-8591

Passcode: SALONA

“We have made great progress since listing six months ago. I look forward to sharing the details of that progress as well as the expanding opportunities we see as we look into 2022,” said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona.

Additionally, Salona has appointed Richard Mejia Jr. as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Richard Mejia Jr. previously served as an audit partner at Ernst & Young Global Limited focused on the US healthcare market. Mr. Mejia has participated in a several public offerings and has routinely worked with NYSE and NASDAQ listed US healthcare companies on accounting matters, including DJO Global when it was listed on the NYSE.

“We’re excited to welcome Rich on board as we believe his expertise will be useful in our beginning stage of our business plan,” shared Mr. Cross. “We are focused on minimizing overhead as we build our revenue and profit base and as such, we have asked Rich to join as an interim CFO until we move past this initial stage of our plan.”

As part of the Company’s on-going strategy to incentivize key employees, managers and directors, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an ‎aggregate of 1,298,150 stock options under its ‎Stock Option Plan to eligible persons (including 41 employees of newly acquired Simbex, LLC), and Mr. Mejia (100,000). All options have been granted at an ‎exercise ‎price of $0.65 per share and expire in five years.

