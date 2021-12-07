KYN Capital Group CTO and Exclusive Partner Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Receiving Gold Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) CTO and exclusive partner BW Property Management has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Best in Business list in the Lean and Mean category, receiving 1st place nationally as the gold honoree. In connection with this honor, KYN Capital Group and BW are now actively pursuing negotiations of a long-term future together in order to grow and scale the KYN Capital Group brand and services.



“We are extremely grateful to be receiving such a high honor from the nation's #1 business magazine,” states Solomon Williams, founder of BW and acting CTO for KYN Capital Group. “The exposure and nationwide credibility received from this recognition will play a pivotal role in our national expansion while introducing new investors to KYN Capital Group. In the coming weeks and months we will be releasing key information around the KYN Capital Group mini-franchising program, home service expansion efforts, real estate strategy, and other verticals found within our super app, Pay.How.”

The Inc. Magazine Best in Business list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), will reach more than 50 million people as it recognizes small and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business .

What’s Next

Over the next few weeks and months BW will be meeting with several key business leaders, potential investors, and the media to layout its path forward as related to growing the KYN Home Services Division under KYN Capital Group.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is an innovative home services & technology company. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save 40% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion through its partner company, KYN Capital Group. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl. For more information, visit Bwpmg.com .

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how .

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace. For more information, visit https://kyncap.com

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

