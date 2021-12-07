Platinum-Selling Country Artist Parker McCollum Selects MusicFX

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum has partnered as MusicFX’s first artist.



Parker McCollum is the singer-songwriter behind the platinum-selling single ‘Pretty Heart’, and recently made his late-night television debut performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, and has just released his latest music video, ‘Falling Apart’, from his acclaimed hit debut album Gold Chain Cowboy.

A decorated artist, Parker has a strong social media following with more than 592,000 followers on Instagram, over 335,000 followers on TikTok and more than 264,000 followers on Twitter.

The Pretty Heart singer is now set to reward this strong support through the new community he will personally help to build through MusicFX’s bespoke NFT platform.

To celebrate, the first 1,000 fans who register their interest through MusicFX.io to purchase a membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club will receive priority access to a limited signature edition of this premiere MusicFX NFT. Parker will also be bringing some amazing money can’t buy experiences and content courtesy of a special Golden Ticket promotion for those who purchase a membership.

Full product details and dates will be announced shortly.

“I’m thrilled to be the first artist to partner with MusicFX,” said Parker McCollum. “Without my amazing fans, I would not be where I am today. MusicFX is really going to allow us to support one another as we continue this incredible journey.”

MusicFX’s focus on providing artists unmatchable ability to connect and reward fans with the ultimate in exclusive content has been made possible through the innovation and collaboration of CurrencyWorks Inc. and Crown & Ace Inc.

“MusicFX partnering with Parker McCollum is a massive endorsement of how we are trying to revolutionize the music industry. The NFTs offered on MusicFX allow artists to build an entirely new type of relationship with their fans – one where they can feel completely connected,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of MusicFX and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

“Parker McCollum is a big name in the country music scene with an incredible fan base. We are excited to provide him and his supporters with a space where they can share their passion for music and connect like never before,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX and CEO of Crown & Ace.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise and more.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release off McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking, to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and their partners into their family and as a family they all rise together and stay together.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

