World Homewares and Home Furnishings Market Report 2021: Emerging Regions, Countries and Categories, Pressing Industry Issues and White Spaces

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Homewares and Home Furnishings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies opportunities, analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success

Following a mixed performance across categories and markets in 2020, homewares and home furnishings is forecast to return to strong growth as consumers place new value on investing in their homes. Notably, developing markets are to return as the driving force behind the expansion of global sales.

This growth will take place in a dynamic competitive environment characterised by the growing influence of new service-driven business models, augmented reality and increasingly fierce competition.



Product coverage:

Home Improvement and Gardening, Homewares and Home Furnishings.



Data coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the. competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global Outlook

Global outlook

Leading Companies and Brands

Top Four Trends Shaping the Industry

Market Snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mblk9