Instaclustr Joins the Engineering Team at Uber in Supporting Cadence, the Powerful Open Source Orchestration Engine

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure, today announced that they will be supporting a hosted version of Cadence. The fault-oblivious, stateful code platform and workflow engine significantly simplifies the development of complex, long-running automated business processes. Cadence was developed and open-sourced by Uber who remains committed to its ongoing development as a community-driven project .



Cadence continues to earn traction within enterprises operating large-scale, microservices-based architectures. Developers traditionally face challenging complexity when building and operating long-running processes that involve multiple service calls and require continuous coordination. Cadence eliminates those complexities by abstracting away scalability, reliability, and availability concerns – enabling application developers to directly express complex, long-running business logic as simple code unencumbered by complications of distributed scalability and reliability.

The open source platform provides a programming model that transparently handles the complexity of saving and reconstituting application state across long-running workflows and system-level failures. By doing so, Cadence’s fault-oblivious capabilities allow developers to write stateful applications without the need to address complex process failure handling. Cadence can scale horizontally to handle millions of concurrent workflows, and delivers high reliability through asynchronous history event replication to provide resilience against even region-level failures.

Instaclustr is particularly well-matched to join Uber in supporting Cadence due to the platform’s Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, and OpenSearch dependencies and Instaclustr’s strong commitment to strengthening open source through community participation. Instaclustr is also developing a fully-managed Cadence solution, which will be available as part of the Instaclustr SaaS Platform .

Quotes

“With Cadence, Uber has introduced a powerful and popular solution that can help simplify and accelerate the development of software for classes of business processes operated across countless enterprises,” said Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer, Instaclustr. “The data infrastructure fundamental to Cadence is made up of the open source technologies we work with every day, and we’re eager to put that expertise to work in supporting Cadence and growing the open source community around it. This is an incredible project with significant benefits for enterprise application developers; we’re thrilled to now play an active role alongside Uber’s engineering team and excited to begin developing a managed solution around it.”

“Uber is committed to working with the open source community around Cadence. We are excited to see companies like Instaclustr adopting Cadence,” said Emrah Seker, Staff Software Engineer, Uber.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale through its platform for open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™, OpenSearch™, Apache ZooKeeper™, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. By removing infrastructure complexity, Instaclustr enables companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting-edge, customer-facing applications at lower cost. Instaclustr customers include some of the largest and most innovative Fortune 500 companies.



For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr .

About Uber



Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.