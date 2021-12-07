Global AFH Tissue Business Dynamics and Market Demand Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AFH Tissue: Global Business Dynamic and Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AFH market saw a weak performance during 2020 and 2021. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced consumers to stay in their homes and reduce the use of public places.

However, a global recovery in AFH demand is looming, although its pace will depend on the state of the pandemic. The recovery brings opportunities as well as challenges, including those that will accelerate the shifts affecting the AFH market pre-COVID-19, such as the use of robotics in some sectors of the economy.



The briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues.

Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage:

Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence, Total Tissue and Hygiene.



Data coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Overview

Opportunities and Challenges

Sustainability Reckoning

Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me8nbj