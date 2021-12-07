Parker McCollum Selects CurrencyWorks’ MusicFX NFT Platform To Launch NFT Fan Club

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, today announced that platinum-selling country music artist Parker McCollum has selected MusicFX (www.musicfx.io), CurrencyWorks’ new entertainment music NFT platform, for his NFT fan club.



Parker McCollum is the singer-songwriter behind the platinum-selling single ‘Pretty Heart’, and recently made his late-night television debut performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. He has also released his latest music video, ‘Falling Apart’, from his acclaimed hit debut album Gold Chain Cowboy.

The decorated artist has a strong social media following with more than 592,000 followers on Instagram, over 335,000 followers on TikTok and more than 264,000 followers on Twitter.

A pioneer of the NFT space, CurrencyWorks has already established two revolutionary platforms to serve the growing demand for digital token services and collectibles, with its VUELE™ (film distribution) and Motoclub (digital automotive collectibles) partnerships. The Company has now entered into a collaboration with Crown & Ace Inc. (‘Crown & Ace”), which will see it further expand its offerings within the entertainment arena through MusicFX.

Crown & Ace is an established force within the music industry with the principals having extensive experience in festivals, hospitality and band management; and count The Rolling Stones, Matchbox Twenty, Beyoncé, and Kiss among some of their former clients.

Music NFTs have surged in popularity with a number of high-profile musicians including The Rolling Stones, Kings Of Leon, The Weekend and Grimes selling digital art as well as tokenized versions of their tracks and merchandise. According to data collected by Water + Music, musicians earned $70.5 million USD in NFT sales between February and April 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be the first artist to partner with MusicFX,” said Parker McCollum. “Without my amazing fans, I would not be where I am today. MusicFX is going to allow us to support one another as we continue this incredible journey.”

To celebrate the first product to be released on MusicFX, the first 1,000 fans who register their interest in purchasing the Gold Chain Cowboy Club NFT, will receive priority access to a limited signature edition of their NFT membership. Full product details will be announced shortly.

“I’m delighted that Crown & Ace and Parker McCollum are joining us to launch MusicFX,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of MusicFX and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “Expanding into the music industry was a logical next step following the success and innovation we have delivered within the NFT space this year. I’m incredibly excited by what this new platform will deliver.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with CurrencyWorks and Parker McCollum on this new venture,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX and CEO of Crown & Ace. “We want to go beyond what other music NFT platforms are offering, and provide a space that builds a strong lasting relationship with the artists we work with, and allows them a more rewarding experience with their fan base. This will be at the core of MusicFX.”

For more information on MusicFX, please visit www.musicfx.io.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking, to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. We welcome our clients and our partners into our family and as a family we all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

Media Contact:

Richard Hilton

media@musicfx.io

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is playing on country radio now. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release off McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com

Media Contact:

Marcel Pariseau

Marcel@truepublicrelations.com

Taylor Bailey

taylor@truepublicrelations.com

Cindy Finke

Cindy.Finke@umusic.com