DTE Energy adds 535 megawatts of new wind and solar in 2021, increasing clean energy generation capacity by 40%

The company’s 50-plus wind and solar parks generate enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 Michigan homes

MIGreenPower enrollment doubles for 3rd consecutive year

DTE will bring the state’s newest and largest wind park online in mid-2022

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today announced it will complete a 40% increase in its renewable energy capacity this year. The 535-megawatt increase includes three wind parks that began operating in the spring and one solar park that will come online before the end of the year. DTE’s generation portfolio now includes 1,862 megawatts of wind and solar, which is enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes.

“As the state’s leading investor in and producer of renewable energy, DTE is committed to transitioning Michigan to a clean energy future while maintaining our focus on safety, reliability and affordability,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “Bringing more clean energy projects online benefits our customers, the environment and the state’s economy.”

All of DTE’s wind and solar projects are located in Michigan, and the company has several more new clean energy projects under development throughout the state. Since 2009, DTE’s clean energy projects have created more than 4,000 jobs and brought millions of dollars of additional tax revenue to rural communities.

MIGreenPower growth

Now among the top voluntary renewable energy programs in the country, DTE’s MIGreenPower program enables the company’s customers to attribute up to 100% of their energy use to Michigan-made wind and solar projects. Program participation accelerates the development of new renewable energy development in Michigan.

To date, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled more than 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit equivalent to taking more than 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.

MIGreenPower has been very popular with DTE customers and the program enrollment has doubled each year since 2019. Today, more than 43,000 residential subscribers are enrolled, with approximately 500 new customers joining each week. The program also has 450 business subscribers, including Ford Motor Company, General Motors and the University of Michigan.

“We appreciate the broad-based customer participation in MIGreenPower,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company. “With this program, we are providing customers with low-cost renewable energy and increasing access to traditionally underserved communities.”

The year ahead

During the first half of 2022, DTE will launch new MIGreenPower program options, including opportunities to support enrollments for income-qualified customers who will receive the monthly bill credits associated with MIGreenPower program subscriptions. The company is also introducing more flexible enrollment options that will enable all customers to enroll either a percentage of their energy use or choose a fixed-price subscription option.

As part of a pilot program, DTE is working with local organizations in Detroit, Highland Park and River Rouge to build new community solar projects in these cities. The projects will provide a number of qualifying low-income residents with 100% renewable energy as well as credits that will result in lowering their monthly bill. DTE has agreed to fund a portion of these projects and will be seeking to partner with third party organizations to assist in funding these new beneficial community pilot projects.

DTE is also moving forward with a plan to build its first MIGreenPower community solar project in Washtenaw County. The new 20-megawatt project is designed to support the City of Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township with achieving their clean energy goals. Additionally, all DTE Electric customers will also have the opportunity to subscribe to this project.

Across the state in Saginaw and Midland Counties, DTE is developing Meridian Wind, a 225-megawatt project that will be the largest wind park in Michigan when it begins commercial operation in mid-2022. Southfield-based contractor Barton Malow is building the project for DTE and has more than 200 Michigan workers at the job site. When completed, the park’s 77 turbines will be able to generate enough clean energy to power 78,000 homes.

DTE is committed to continued growth of its renewable energy portfolio as part of its goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Since 2009, the company has driven investment of nearly $3 billion in renewable energy assets and infrastructure. By 2025, DTE will invest an additional $2.8 billion in new renewable energy projects, doubling its clean energy generation capacity.

For more information on MIGreenPower, visit www.migreenpower.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

