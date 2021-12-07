Worldwide Contactless Payment Industry to 2026 - Players Include On Track Innovations, Setomatic Systems and Thales Group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contactless Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contactless payment market reached a value of US$ 10.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 20.7 Billion by 2026. Contactless payment refers to a payment alternative that enables the users to make digital payments without requiring physical contact between the parties.

It involves the use of credit, debit and smart cards, key fobs and smartphone-based online payment applications. They are embedded with an integrated circuit (IC) chip and antenna and operate through radio-frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC) technologies for making secured payments. In comparison to the contact-based payment alternatives, they are faster, more secure, convenient to use and aid in improving the overall consumer experience. As a result, they are widely used across industries, such as retail, healthcare, energy, hospitality, transportation and banking, financial services and insurance.



Global Contactless Payment Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid digitization of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the convenience offered by contactless payment tools and the rising demand for minimized queue time and faster checkouts at banks, are also driving the market growth. In line with this, the onset of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has also enhanced the demand for contactless payment solutions that require minimal physical interactions, is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of biometric-based contactless smart cards and novel RFID tags, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies are widely adopted by small merchants and service providers to conduct cashless transactions by using their smartphones.

Other factors, including the widespread adoption of blockchain and 5G technologies, along with significant improvements in the networking infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global contactless payment market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contactless payment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, device, solution and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Infrared (IR)

Others

Breakup by Device:

Smartphones and Wearables

Point-of-Sales Terminals

Smart Cards

Breakup by Solution:

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-Sales

Payment Analytics

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems (Global Payments Inc.), IDEMIA (Advent International), Ingenico Group (Worldline S.A.), On Track Innovations Ltd., Pax Technology, Setomatic Systems, Thales Group, Valitor, Verifone Systems Inc. (Francisco Partners) and Visa Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global contactless payment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global contactless payment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global contactless payment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Contactless Payment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Near Field Communication (NFC)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Infrared (IR)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Device

7.1 Smartphones and Wearables

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Point-of-Sales Terminals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Smart Cards

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Solution

8.1 Payment Terminal Solution

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Transaction Management

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Security and Fraud Management

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Hosted Point-of-Sales

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Payment Analytics

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Transportation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Heartland Payment Systems (Global Payments Inc.)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 IDEMIA (Advent International)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Ingenico Group (Worldline S.A.)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 On Track Innovations Ltd

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Pax Technology

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Setomatic Systems

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Thales Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Valitor

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Verifone Systems Inc. (Francisco Partners)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Visa Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

