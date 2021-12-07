Science 37® Furthers Global Expansion with Capabilities in China and Russia to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials and Accelerate Development

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System, today announced it has added capability to meet regulatory requirements and deploy its full-stack, end-to-end technology platform into China and Russia—further extending penetration into the Asia-Pacific market and providing sponsors the ability to more effectively run global decentralized clinical trials.

“By strengthening our presence around the world and bolstering our Operating System, we’re enabling sponsors to execute clinical research with faster enrollment and better retention for a more representative patient population,” said Elisa Cascade, Chief Product Officer of Science 37. “This is increasingly important, not only for studies in China and Russia, but also as we build a more patient-centric future where it’s easier for anyone to participate in clinical trials from anywhere.”

In addition to expanding global capacity, Science 37 continues to enhance its purpose-built technology platform to support today’s more agile clinical trials now available in nearly 95 countries and in more than 45 languages—ensuring a seamless user experience for a myriad of international stakeholders.

“With our Operating System, including our proprietary technology platform and extensive global specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, and remote coordinators, we offer the flexibility to deliver agile clinical trials worldwide,” said Ms. Cascade. “By doing so, we can enable universal access to patients and providers anywhere and help to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patients' lives.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research — making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators and connected devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

