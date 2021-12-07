Clean Earth Introduces New Program to Simplify E-Waste Recycling

AssetSure™, an IT Asset Ship Direct Recycling & Data Destruction Program, streamlines electronic waste recycling and disposal for small retail locations and remote companies, offering secure data management, recycling solutions and more.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth , a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, today introduces AssetSure™, an IT Asset Ship Direct Recycling & Data Destruction Program. This program provides remote companies and small retail locations a convenient way to ship company-owned electronic assets from anywhere in the United States to a Clean Earth facility for secure and proper recycling and disposal.

With the onset of the pandemic, many companies found themselves needing new processes to handle e-waste disposal while working remotely: a trend that is continuing into the future. This new program proactively aids in the remote management of all electronics at their end-of-life and recovers value while securing customer data.

From start to finish, the new program is streamlined and gives customers full transparency of their remote IT assets. A prepaid label and packaging materials are shipped to the customer, electronics are inventoried, then shipped to a Clean Earth facility where the items are then properly inspected, recycled or destroyed while maintaining data security. Not only does the program create a more sustainable product lifecycle through recycling, it also aids in preventing a company’s financial loss from missing or never-returned electronics, and full data security and brand protection.

“Our AssetSure™ program provides customers with a convenient, sustainable solution for secure data destruction and recycling of electronics at remote locations,” said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. “With an increase in remote work, there is an elevated risk for e-waste mismanagement. Our customers can feel confident knowing their expired IT assets will be handled in a responsible and compliant manner to protect their data, brand and our environment.”

Clean Earth has played a key role in helping some of the nation’s largest national retailers manage their electronic assets. Since the program began, Clean Earth has recycled nearly 40,000 pounds of accessories, assets and hard drives shipped in from remote employees and retail locations. For one app development company, Clean Earth’s AssetSure™ program has handled close to 300 units and provided back nearly $60,000 in revenue share to the customer.

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the Company on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .