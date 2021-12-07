Standard Uranium Outlines 2022 Exploration Plans & Securing of Key Contractors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce its exploration schedule for 2022, in addition to confirming the Company has secured key contractors to complete the planned work.



The Company will be following up on prospective drilling results on its flagship 25,886-hectare Davidson River Project (“Davidson River”) and will be completing the inaugural drill program on its 100% owned Sun Dog Project (“Sun Dog”). In addition, the Company has planned targeted geophysical surveys over its three 100% owned Eastern Basin Projects to get those projects drill-ready for late 2022. The Company’s five projects are situated in the highly prolific Athabasca Basin (the “Basin”), host to the world’s highest grade uranium deposits.

Jon Bey, President and CEO stated: “There is currently a staking rush and a large influx of new entrants into the Athabasca Basin as the uranium sector heats up. Not only do we have strong relationships with our First Nations partners, but we have also secured contractors to work all our exploration programs for 2022. I am proud to say our team is set for success with all projects permitted, funded, and key staff contracted.”

Exploration Summary

2022 will be the most ambitious year of exploration activities for the Company to date. The Company will be executing a minimum of two drill campaigns in addition to geophysical surveys over four of its projects to prioritize targets and focus drilling.

Winter drilling will focus on the Company’s 100% owned Sun Dog Project, located along the northwestern rim of the Basin (Figure 1): The inaugural Sun Dog drill campaign planned to begin in March 2022 will focus on several high-priority target areas along several kilometres of untested graphitic conductors coincident with cross-cutting faults and historical intersections of high-grade uranium mineralization. The program will follow up on uranium mineralization, major structures, and alteration zones intersected in historical drill holes, as well as high-grade mineralization discovered at surface at the Haven (0.7% U 3 O 8 ), Skye (3.58% U 3 O 8 ), and Java (1.7% U 3 O 8 ) target areas. The perched mineralization present at surface on Sun Dog has never been properly tested at depth, and the Company aims to discover the high-grade “roots” of these mineralizing systems in the basement rocks underlying the Athabasca sandstones. Prior to the winter drill program, the Company will be conducting high-resolution ground gravity and UAV magnetics surveys over high-priority target areas on Sun Dog in February 2022.

Spring/Summer drilling will comprise an aggressive follow-up campaign on Davidson River, located in the southwestern corner of the Basin. The 2022 drill program planned to commence in May 2022 will follow up on the most prospective basement structures and alteration zones intersected to date (Figure 2) and begin testing new target areas along all four major conductors on the Project. Several kilometres of graphitic conductors remain to be tested at Davidson River, and the basement rocks of the Thunderbird trend remains unexplored to date.

In addition to the 2022 drill programs, geophysical programs have been planned at Sun Dog along with the Company’s 100% owned Atlantic, Canary, and Ascent Projects on the east side of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 3); High-resolution ground gravity will be conducted over the western Atlantic claim blocks in January 2022 to allow for prioritization of future drill targets. An airborne VTEM survey is planned on the Ascent Project to further define and model the conductive exploration corridors on the property. An induced polarization/resistivity (“IP/resistivity”) survey is planned on the Canary Project to yield valuable structural and lithological information on the Project. The IP/resistivity method will assist the technical team in mapping out cross-cutting structures and potential alteration halos in the sandstone and basement rocks.





Sean Hillacre, VP Exploration commented: “The zones of strong hydrothermal alteration and intensely graphitic basement structures, along with intervals of elevated radioactivity intersected on the Davidson River Project this past summer has our technical team very excited to get back to drilling our flagship project in the Spring of 2022. We are also looking forward to receiving the geophysical products from the leading-edge techniques we are employing across our other Projects this year. The data packages will enable us to further define our conductive exploration corridors, as well as map out structural zones and faults to generate robust drill targets along those conductors. On all our projects, integration of prospective exploration results with our current work will provide us with exceptional targets to explore for high-grade structurally controlled uranium deposits during our 2022 drill programs.”

Contractor and Employment Engagement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has secured key contractors to complete the exploration programs planned for 2022 despite the current extreme demand in the industry. Base Diamond Drilling Ltd., led by Mr. Brady Stokes, has been secured for the Sun Dog and Davidson River drill programs. The drill contractor has extensive experience in both project areas and has the equipment and skilled personnel to execute on these drill programs.

MWH Geo-Surveys Ltd. (“MWH”) has been contracted to complete the high-resolution ground gravity and UAV magnetics surveys over the Atlantic Project and Sun Dog. MWH has several decades of experience working in the Athabasca Basin and providing top-tier geophysical products to aid in successful exploration drill hole targeting.

Neil McCallum, Lead Technical Director Comments: “We are incredibly encouraged to have retained the services of Base Diamond Drilling and Brady Stokes. Mr. Stokes built the foundation of his career as an expert driller in the southwest Athabasca region and has now built a company that is well suited for the conditions at Davidson River.” Additionally, Mr. McCallum states: “Standard Uranium is well positioned amidst the current period of personnel shortages in the industry by building and retaining a motivated and skilled technical team to execute on our plans. Our network of skilled contractors, such as Dahrouge Geological Consulting and others are also well suited to support our exploration.”

Figure 1. Plan map of Sun Dog highlighting historical drill holes, geophysical conductors, and high-priority target areas.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d7f1548-09bb-4942-a186-5a8267823bad

Figure 2. Plan map showing summer Phase II 2021 drill holes at Davidson River, and kilometres of untested conductor strike length.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc190164-a015-4395-afb8-1499b81c7ef5

Figure 3. Plan map highlighting Standard Uranium’s Eastern Athabasca Projects and exploration trends, with respect to current uranium showings, discoveries, and deposits.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84786bfd-ffb5-4b26-bfc2-71eeb3501ccc

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information contained in this news release, has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101.

About Standard Uranium (TSX-V: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future.

Standard Uranium is a mineral resource exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification and development of prospective exploration stage uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Standard Uranium’s Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of 21 mineral claims over 25,886 hectares. The Davidson River Project is highly prospective for basement hosted uranium deposits yet remains relatively untested by drilling despite its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. A copy of the NI 43-101 technical report that summarizes the exploration on the Davidson River Project is available for review under Standard Uranium’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

