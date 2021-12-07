ZAGENO’s New Operations Leader Delivers Consumer Expertise from Apple

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace connecting eCommerce to Life Science, today announced the appointment of Konstantinos (Kostas) Sereleas to the role of Senior Vice President of Operations. Kostas, who expands ZAGENO’s San Francisco-based management team, brings business to consumer experience from leadership roles at Apple, McKesson Pharmaceutical, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.



“I’m very excited to join ZAGENO’s operations team and lead an effort to build a framework to transform the company's vision into an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Kostas Sereleas, Senior VP of Operations at ZAGENO. “Beyond the goals of our operations team, it is my enthusiasm to support researchers through a company mission to ease the lab supply ordering process.”

“For the life science community we serve, Kostas delivers an impressive record of success in building sustainable, automated solutions from some of today’s most successful business brands,” said Florian Wegener, Co-Founder, and CEO of ZAGENO. “We’re especially excited that Kostas brings best practices in B2C consumer experiences, developed at Apple, to ZAGENO’s B2B pharma and biotech customers.”

ZAGENO and its people are the recipients of several industry accolades. The ProcureTech100 has identified ZAGENO as one of the 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions for 2021. EY has recognized ZAGENO’s CEO as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and 2020 . Team members have been acknowledged by Insights Care as One of the 10 Most Admirable Women Leaders in Biotech for 2021 , as well as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report. In addition, the ZAGENO platform has received the 2020 and 2019 Life Science eCommerce Global Customer Value Leadership Awards from Frost and Sullivan.

ZAGENO supports researchers pursuing breakthroughs that improve our lives. Through a marketplace that includes tens of millions of specialty, commodity, and industry-leading products, ZAGENO is the single source of supplies for the researcher community. ZAGENO's digital tools transform the process of product comparisons, availability, price, and purchase. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO is a global company with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Belgium, and India. Learn more at www.zageno.com .

