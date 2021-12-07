Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of $15 Million Industrial Portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”) (TSXV: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of three industrial properties located in Woodstock, Ontario and Stratford, Ontario (the “Portfolio”). The acquisition price for the Portfolio was $15.0 million ($78 per square foot), excluding transaction costs.



The Portfolio is comprised of three industrial properties totaling 191,874 square feet. The Portfolio is leased to Steelcraft Inc. with a lease term of approximately 10 years. The Portfolio is 100% occupied and is being acquired from an entity related to the tenant, which will continue to lease the Portfolio. The acquisition of the Portfolio is immediately accretive to AFFO.

Pro Forma the acquisition of this Portfolio, the industrial portfolio will represent 30% of the Trust’s asset value (based on IFRS values).

The Portfolio was financed through existing cash resources, including the Trust’s credit facility.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSXV: FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

ABOUT STEELCRAFT INC

Steelcraft is so much more than a metal fabricator – they are a partner to some of the world’s most respected OEMs. With roots dating back to 1923, Steelcraft has steadily grown and broadened its business by drawing upon their rich history of know-how, as well as their modern-day design, engineering, and manufacturing talent. They deliver innovative fabricated solutions for a broad range of global customers in the agriculture, chemical, commercial, construction, defence, energy, industrial, mining, and water treatment industries.

For the complete financial statements, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

