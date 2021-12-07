Netrality Data Centers Expands Midwest Presence With Acquisition of 7801 Nieman Road

SHAWNEE, Kan., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers, the largest, privately held owner and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S. announces the acquisition of 7801 Nieman Road in Shawnee, Kansas. 7801 Nieman Road provides an immense opportunity to accommodate customers’ increasing capacity demands for edge and wholesale deployments. The 10-mile distance between Netrality’s 1102 Grand and 7801 Nieman Road allows for one millisecond round trip latency for active-active replication between the two data centers.



The Energy Star facility spans 172,000 square feet with 2 MW of capacity currently available. An additional megawatt will be delivered during Netrality’s first phase of development followed by another 3 MW during phase two.

On November 8th, the Shawnee City Council approved the issuance of $56.2M of Federally Taxable Private Activity Revenue Bonds for the development and renovation of 7801 Nieman Road.

“We are extremely pleased to see Netrality select Shawnee as the location for their new data center,” Lieutenant Governor and Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Data centers have unique requirements, and Kansas delivered with attractive site options, a skilled workforce and other exceptional assets that demonstrate our commitment to meeting Netrality’s growing needs.”

“We are delighted to welcome Netrality to our business community. As a leader in the data center industry, we know that Netrality will be able to serve businesses not just regionally but throughout the Midwest and United States from their new Shawnee location. We have enjoyed working with their team of professionals and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate,” said Ann Smith-Tate, President and CEO of Shawnee Economic Development Council.

“I’d like to thank the City of Shawnee for their support and approval of the Industrial Revenue Bonds. We look forward to partnering with the Shawnee Economic Development Council and contributing to the growth of the region,” said Gerald M. Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality Data Centers. “We are excited to expand Netrality’s presence within the market. The close proximity to 1102 Grand makes 7801 Nieman Road an attractive facility to further support the increasing capacity demands we are seeing from our interconnection and wholesale customers.”

“We want to welcome Netrality Data Centers to the Nieman Business Park in Shawnee, Kansas. They are truly one of the leaders in data center operations in the country and we could not be more excited to have them in Shawnee, Kansas,” said Kenneth G. Block, Managing Principal of Block Real Estate Services.

Netrality recently completed significant renovations and infrastructure upgrades to its interconnected data center located at 1102 Grand in Kansas City, MO. Counting over 100 network operators as its connectivity partners, 1102 Grand offers direct on-ramps to service providers such as Google Cloud and AWS Direct Connect.

Earlier this year, Netrality acquired Indy Telcom Center, a 205,000 sq ft., 11-building campus dedicated to wholesale and powered shell tenants and fiber customers.

Kurtz & Revness, PC, Charles Renner and Chris Kline of Husch Blackwell, and Doug Hollidge of Five 9s Digital represented Netrality Data Centers. Kenneth G. Block, Michael R. Block, Andrew T. Block and Christian D. Wead of Block Real Estate Services, LLC represented the seller, HH Associates, LLC.

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, and powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality’s 18 properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity in six North American markets.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centers that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications. For more information: www.netrality.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

