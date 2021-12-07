Omaha Steaks is Here to Make Your Holidays Sing, Literally! 

Omaha, Nebraska, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





While many stick to enjoying the traditional meals around the holidays, a recent Harris Poll survey on behalf of Omaha Steaks on holiday plans, cooking and eating behaviors revealed that 67% of Americans are excited to unwrap new ways to think about food this holiday season.* Once you're in the kitchen, how do you unlock your next memorable eating experience? By song, of course! Omaha Steaks is distilling their wisdom, with a meaty twist, into a brand-new version of a time-honored holiday carol.

This holiday, Omaha Steaks is releasing “Deck the Steaks”, the perfect cooking companion, featuring lyrics about preparing the perfect steak and creating meaningful eating occasions this season – something America’s Original Butcher knows a thing or two about. The parody carol is composed with real sounds of cooking preparations and Omaha Steaks’ products cooking – from steaks hitting cutting boards, to meat sizzling on the grill and salt and pepper grinders shaking.

“Deck the Steaks” is available on streaming platforms alongside all your other favorite music including Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, TikTok and Instagram and many more. And just by listening you’re not only learning to prepare a steak your family can truly enjoy, but you’ll also be helping people facing hunger this holiday season. For every play on Spotify from December 7 to 31, 2021, Omaha Steaks is donating the monetary equivalent of five meals** to Feeding America® to support their mission to end hunger in America (up to 250,000 meals).

73% of Americans say they consider holiday planning to be more about entertaining and get-togethers than gift giving, but you don’t need to sacrifice either. With more than a century of experience in the business, the family-owned company offers a one-stop shop for all your high-quality food, wine and gifting needs, without the crowds or the stress. Through a wide variety of hand-selected tender steaks, premium proteins, easy sides and desserts conveniently available to order online and ship directly to your door, Omaha Steaks will help you seamlessly prepare for any holiday gifting or entertaining scenario.

