Appointment of Tripp Wood as Vice President, Sales – Home Entertainment

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tripp Wood as the Vice President of Sales, Home Entertainment. Mr. Wood is an industry veteran with over 20 years of business development, partnership and sales experience in the home entertainment industry, during which he developed business for market leaders such as The Walt Disney Company, Electronic Arts and Paramount Pictures Home Media. His career has focused on consumer home entertainment including video games and traditional movies and TV content. He has extensive experience in developing new markets, creating partner relationships, managing product promotion and launches, and sales channel development. He will be based in Los Angeles, a member of the executive leadership team and will be reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer.



The recruitment of Mr. Wood is part of a renewed strategy in which D-BOX sees the home entertainment sector as one of the main vectors of growth in coming years. While being confined during the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers adapted to that new reality– leading some of them to discover new hobbies and passions. As a result, home entertainment such as streaming, gaming and sim racing have all experienced significant growth in the last two years. D-BOX is working on exciting new products for these markets and wants to be able to fully capitalize on these opportunities as they arise.

“I am very pleased to have Tripp join our team. His extensive experience and excellent track record in the home entertainment industry is a perfect fit to grow our business on a global basis,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “His experience, along with his contacts in the industry, will definitely help us solidify our engagement toward that business sector and to deliver unsurpassed value for home entertainment partners.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of D-BOX’s fantastic team,” exclaimed Wood. “D-BOX’s brand is backed by exciting haptic products and a team of professionals who deliver a comprehensive customer experience to their partners every day. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation our brand has in the marketplace and introducing D-BOX to many new home entertainment partners as we move into the future as a global organization.”

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

