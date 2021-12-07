Bolder Industries Acquires New Facility in Terre Haute to Meet Customer Demand for Sustainable Raw Materials

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolder Industries, Inc. , the pioneer of advanced sustainable chemical manufacturing sourced from end-of-life tires, today announced the purchase of the former Pyrolyx facility in Terre Haute, Indiana. The 66,000-square-foot location, which ceased operations in March 2020, will be retrofitted with Bolder Industries' proprietary solution, utilizing the currently permitted facility to increase Bolder's manufacturing capacity within the first year of operations. The initial phase is expected to be completed in early 2023 and is estimated to divert approximately three million tires from landfill or burning. Bolder's charter products' (BolderBlack® and BolderOilTM) production level will see an overall increase of nearly three times their capacity.

Bolder Industries has a successful track record of retrofitting existing manufacturing operations with its proprietary extraction technology, as it did when it purchased a facility in Maryville, Missouri, in 2014. This location has continued production 24 hours a day since it began full commercial operations in February of 2019. Bolder currently supplies the largest brands in the world with sustainable raw materials in the petrochemical, tire, manufactured rubber goods, plastics and auto spaces.

Bolder Industries plans to invest approximately $40 million USD into the first phase of the project to help satisfy market demand. The company will add more than 40 new employees to operate the facility. The Terre Haute facility will remain consistent with Bolder's commitment to quality standards of its manufacturing process, pursuing an ISO:9001:2015 certification once it begins operations.

Upon completing the integration of the company's proprietary material science process, the Terre Haute facility will repurpose the chemicals in end-of-life tires to create BolderBlack® and BolderOilTM for rubber, plastic, and petrochemicals supply chains and their new product outputs. In this recovery process, 98% of the tire's materials are utilized and 75% of the solids and liquids make their way back into new tires, manufactured rubber goods, and plastics. Bolder Industries' raw materials have an average of 85% savings in greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and power usage compared to traditional manufacturing. This savings empowers companies that purchase the raw materials to improve the sustainability of their products instantly.

The recently announced partnership with Liberty Tire Recycling will play an integral role in supplying end-of-life tires as feedstock to this facility for its enhanced capacity.

"As a native Hoosier, it's incredibly rewarding to come back to my home state and revive a great concept and facility," said Bolder Industries CEO Tony Wibbeler. "The Terre Haute facility is in an excellent location and has great elements that complement our proprietary technology and process. This purchase enables us to expand our capacity to meet current customer demand now and provides for future growth."

For more information on Bolder Industries, please visit www.bolderindustries.com .

About Bolder Industries

Founded in 2011, Bolder Industries provides circular solutions for rubber, plastic and petrochemical supply chains. The company has developed and scaled a proprietary solution that recovers 98% of scrap tires by extracting high-quality petroleum-based ingredients and steel while helping customers achieve their corporate sustainability goals. Its flagship product BolderBlack® is a less expensive, more sustainable alternative to virgin carbon black. The solution uses 85% less water and emits 85% fewer greenhouse gasses than traditional methods. To learn more, visit www.bolderindustries.com .

Media Contact

Kim Peterson

E: kim.peterson@kp-communications.com

P: (720) 316-4517

Related Files

BOI_HorizontalLockup__Blue_M.jpg

Related Images











Image 1: Bolder Industries' Terre Haute facility





Bolder Industries' future Terre Haute location









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment