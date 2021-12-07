Interface Appoints Daniel Bordeleau as Chief People Officer

Earth City, MO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that it has appointed Daniel Bordeleau as Chief People Officer.

Bringing over a decade of human resources leadership experience from global, consumer-focused organizations like PepsiCo and Diageo, Bordeleau has a proven track record of successfully implementing talent acquisition, employee engagement, and talent management strategies.

In his new position, Bordeleau will be responsible for leading human resources, internal communications, and safety at Interface. He will be responsible for all aspects of Interface’s people agenda, including attracting, engaging, and retaining talent to accelerate Interface’s position as a leading managed services enterprise.

“I am pleased to welcome Daniel to lead our efforts to make Interface an amazing place for talented people to thrive and grow. His leadership skills and proven track record in implementing talent management programs will help Interface gain significant competitive advantage,” said Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Interface.

“I am incredibly excited to join Interface and continue the focus on cultivating an amazing employee experience,” said Bordeleau. “I have been especially inspired by the team and the people-focused culture that powers Interface. In today’s competitive environment, people and culture are the key enablers for enterprise success, and I look forward to making Interface one of the best places to work.”

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

Attachment