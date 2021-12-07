Bridgepoint Expands Commitment to Industrials Sector, Denver with Addition of Managing Director Kate Loughran

Denver, CO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a market-leading boutique impact investment bank, is proud to announce the addition of Managing Director Kate Loughran to its Denver office. The addition of Loughran expands Bridgepoint’s commitment to providing differentiated capital and M&A solutions to middle market industrials companies.

“As Bridgepoint continues to grow our team with a focus on diversity of thought, background and expertise, as well as its focus on the U.S. Mountain West, we are extremely excited to welcome Kate to the Bridgepoint Family. Bridgepoint’s next-gen, impact investment banking platform continues to attract values- and purpose-driven bankers who want to make an impact for Main Street companies,” said Bridgepoint CEO Matt Plooster.

Loughran brings more than 13 years of investment banking experience to Bridgepoint, including senior coverage roles in Bank of America’s Global Industrials Group, where she focused on creating successful outcomes for clients in the chemicals, materials and manufacturing verticals. Over the course of her career, Loughran has advised on more than 50 M&A and capital raising transactions representing over $150 billion of deal value. Working from the company’s Denver office, she joins a growing team of women in finance who are making an impact and exemplifying leadership through their work at Bridgepoint.

“I’m looking forward to starting this new adventure with Bridgepoint and putting my experience to work in helping privately-owned companies achieve their goals,” adds Loughran. “Bridgepoint is making a difference in the investment banking industry and in the lives of its clients, and it’s an exciting time to join these efforts.”

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including industrials, technology, business services, healthcare, consumer and other industries from offices in Denver, CO; Omaha, NE; Lincoln, NE and Chicago, IL. Learn more about Bridgepoint Investment Banking at www.bridgepointib.com.

Attachment