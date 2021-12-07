EXIT Realty Associates Give Back to Their Communities Through Company's Charitable Program

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season arrives, EXIT Realty Corp. International is recognizing its franchise owners and agents nationwide and the charities they support through the company's Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program.

EXIT is an international full-service real estate franchisor, using their successful residual income formula , with hundreds of offices across the United States and Canada. Through EXIT's Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, a portion of every transaction fee the company receives is applied to a matching fund that benefits registered charities selected by EXIT's agents. To date, the program has allocated $6.8 million to charity.

At its recent annual awards event, EXIT recognized Kathy and Troy Dooley, regional owners of EXIT Realty of Alabama and Mississippi, for their region's growth and for its representation of EXIT's company values. Their group is active in the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, in particular with its support for a charity founded by one of their agents.

Jessica Davenport, a sales representative at EXIT Realty Shoals in Muscle Shoals, Ala., founded the Kruzn for a Kure Foundation to raise money for medical research after learning both of her children have a rare and potentially fatal disease. The brokerage is now hosting a Christmas tree giveaway through December 8 to raise donations, with EXIT pledging to match $5,000.

Owners and brokers at other EXIT franchises nationwide also have won support for charities they believe in. In Stafford, Va., Januari Coates, owner of EXIT Leading Edge, has long supported the Thurman Brisben Center, an organization that shelters homeless families and helps them find housing and work, and For the Love of Others, a group supporting the disadvantaged.

EXIT matched Coates and her office's $2,865 donation, for a total of $5,730 for the Brisben Center . That supports a mother and two children for a month of shelter, health screenings, children's tutoring, employment assistance and more, shelter CEO David Cooper said. EXIT also matched $2,500 raised for For the Love of Others, for a total $5,000 gift that provided back-to-school supplies for 850 children , founder Lauren Puryear said.

For seven years, EXIT sales representative Stephanie Dickson has helped direct a 5K run that raises money to help individuals in the community. EXIT has provided almost $15,000 to match funds raised by Dickson and her office for multiple families in the Ogden, Utah area.

To date, EXIT also has sponsored 19 Habitat for Humanity home builds in Canada and the U.S. and participated in a community revitalization project and the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in both Canada and the U.S. In addition, it has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit areas that were hit hard by Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Irma and Tropical Storm Harvey.

EXIT is proud of its people and their efforts in their hometowns. "Our Associates are passionate about giving back and work tirelessly to raise funds that benefit charitable organizations in their local communities," said Tami Bonnell, co-chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International. "By supporting these efforts through our Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, we can potentially impact every community where an EXIT office exists."

To learn more about EXIT Realty, visit www.exitrealty.com, or download the EXIT Realty Connect™ app on the Apple Store or Google Play.

About EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™, including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology, gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To date, more than $6.8 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

