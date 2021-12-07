Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services Appoints Three New Members to Board of Directors

Lansing, Mich., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) has announced three new board of director members including Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, Priority Health Vice President Michelle Ilitch and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Vice President Sondra Pedigo.

“We are thrilled to add the collective expertise of Elizabeth Hertel, Michelle Illitch and Sondra Pedigo to the board,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of MiHIN. “This new cohort of leadership will contribute to the overall guidance and strategy of Michigan’s statewide initiative to improve health care delivery through better access to electronic health information.”

Elizabeth Hertel currently serves as the director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Previously, she was Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration, where she oversaw External Relations and Communications, Financial Operations, Legislative Services, Legal Affairs, Policy & Planning, Strategic Integration, Organizational Services, Workforce Engagement and Community and Faith Engagement.

Michelle Ilitch is the vice president of provider network contracting and development – east region at Priority Health. In her role she is responsible for driving strategy and relationships with various providers in East Michigan to both improve quality and lower the cost of care for Priority Health members. She has extensive experience in ACO federal regulations, network development, risk-based contracting, population health IT data platforms, care management and more.

Sondra Pedigo is the vice president, marketplace regulatory ops and data governance. Sondra Pedigo joined BCBSM in 2001 as part of the efforts to comply with HIPAA regulation. Throughout her career at BCBSM she has had a diverse set of experience in information technology, individual business, product development and corporate marketing, office of national health reform and now she is on the health care value leadership team. She led the implementation of the ACA marketplace for BCBSM and is currently leading implementation for many of the critical health care value programs. Prior to joining BCBSM Sondra worked as a director for trauma and surgical services and clinical program development for the Detroit Medical Center – Sinai Grace hospital.

“Elizabeth, Michelle and Sondra bring a wealth of collective experience to the Board, having worked in both public and private sectors to improve population health,” said Larry Wagenknecht, Chairman of the MiHIN Board of Directors. “I am confident that their knowledge, contributions and veteran perspective will enhance our growth strategies to ensure Michigan’s ongoing healthcare transformation meets the needs of our residents.

MiHIN is committed to ensuring that the Board is comprised of leaders of historically siloed sectors and values their collective viewpoints, visions and hopes for the future of healthcare and data exchange in Michigan.

These appointments were effective Nov. 1, 2021 with a three-year long term. View the full MiHIN board of directors here.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

