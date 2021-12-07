OOOOO Signs Agreement With QVC Italia SRL

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO” or the “Company”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Video Commerce Group Limited, has signed an agreement with QVC Italia SRL ("QVC Italia").



QVC Italia is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®. Qurate Retail Group is a $14 billion world leader in video commerce, which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms.

Under the agreement, OOOOO will exclusively deploy OOOOO’s proprietary technology and platform as the retailer continues to innovate its shopping experiences across platforms. The initial term of the agreement is 12 months and will include work in the app space, marketing, and other initiatives.

Qurate Retail Group reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, and websites.

Sam Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of OOOOO says of the relationship: "QVC transformed the retail industry by pioneering video commerce when technology did not exist for digital retail. The company remains a global leader in video commerce across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. As video commerce has evolved and consumer devices have changed, the provision of sleek and intuitive shopping experiences has become critical as retail becomes a form of entertainment. OOOOO aims to help retailers, brands and entrepreneurs express themselves by video, through engaging and interactive content that is entertainment first, commerce second. We are excited to collaborate with QVC Italia SRL and provide their team with our best-in-class proprietary technology platform. Together, we will deliver the next generation of video commerce to the Italian market and hopefully beyond."

OOOOO is focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers and entrepreneurs to embrace the fast-growing live stream economy with its unique interactive video commerce application available for iOS and Android. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has achieved over 400,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across the fashion, sport, beauty and wellness categories.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks. The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Manchester and Shanghai.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that OOOOO expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “will”, “believes”, “intends” “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of OOOOO’s management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of OOOOO or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding: growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: those relating to potential disruptions to product delivery; failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of financing (as necessary); and other risk factors described in our Filing Statement which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and OOOOO undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.