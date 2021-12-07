Valyant AI files patent infringement lawsuit against Hi Auto & Kea

DENVER, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valyant AI, a Colorado-based artificial intelligence company focused on customer service in the quick-serve restaurant industry, today announced it has filed lawsuits against Hi Auto and Kea alleging the infringement of intellectual property rights related to its patented conversational AI technology for drive-thru restaurants.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Valyant, and our patented Drive Thru Assistant technology is what sets us apart from others in the enterprise AI space,” said Rob Carpenter, CEO and founder of Valyant AI. “Our vision is to harness the power of conversational AI to revolutionize customer service and transform the future of quick-serve restaurants for the better. We will do so, however, only by fully respecting the legitimate intellectual property rights of others, and we expect the same regarding our intellectual property rights.”

Filed in Delaware, the suit asserts Hi Auto’s conversational AI system infringes on U.S. Patent Number US10,592,706, which was issued on March 17, 2020. Valyant AI’s patented conversational AI platform is the quick-serve restaurant industry's first voice AI platform specifically designed to automate ordering taking in restaurants. It integrates with existing headset and base station systems, as well as the on-site point-of-sale systems, to transform the customer experience in physical drive-thru locations. The platform uses deep neural networks to deliver industry-leading speech-to-text, natural language understanding and on-site hardware integrations to manage unstructured conversations with customers. Valyant’s patent award indicates the company's success at the cutting edge of commercializing conversational AI technology.

Built and trained using actual customer recordings, the patented platform enables employees to spend more time focused on customers, which streamlines the customer experience, improves employee efficiency and helps address labor shortages, especially during peak times. For more information about how Valyant AI fundamentally changes the way QSRs operate for the better, visit valyant.ai.



About Valyant AI

Valyant AI provides QSRs with an upbeat and professional voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) customer service platform that is always ready to assist. One of the world’s first commercial deployments of enterprise AI, Valyant AI can easily be integrated in call-ahead phone systems, restaurant drive-thrus, mobile apps and more to support customers at every touchpoint, anytime and anywhere. With the eventual ability to speak more than 30 languages, Valyant AI can help customers as quickly and enjoyably as possible. Whether helping to address labor shortages or enhancing customer service, Valyant AI delivers an unmatched customer service experience. With Valyant AI, the future of customer service is here. For more information, please visit valyant.ai.

###