New 'E Woman' App Helps Women Connect, Manage Stress During Holidays and Every Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Psychological Association, holidays create tension when people deal with unrealistic expectations, financial constraints, and the inability to gather with family and friends. E Woman , a social networking platform where women can connect and support each other, has launched a new app that aims to help manage stress - especially this holiday season.

The E Woman app serves as an online women support group , giving women a safe place to empathize with others who may be going through similar experiences. In addition to coping during the holidays, the app also provides forums for the events and stages in a woman's life, including single moms, working moms , finding work-life balance, and coping with a loss.

"You always hear that the holidays are 'the most wonderful time of the year,' but there are stressful elements that come along with them as well," said Amy Karaman, founder and CEO of E Woman. "Our app offers a safe space for women to work through these struggles and receive helpful advice from others who are in similar situations. Our goal is to help you feel like you're not alone."

Each group available on the website offers women the opportunity to anonymously share their struggles, offer advice, and connect with those who have similar life experiences.

E Woman is now available on www.ewoman.world and offers groups for every language. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space.

E Woman is a growing social media platform dedicated to every woman who feels alone. Founded by Amy Shakhlo Karaman, an immigrant who escaped an arranged marriage in Uzbekistan and came to America to build her life from the ground up, this online community allows women around the world to discuss similar struggles. E Woman is now available on www.ewoman.world and offers every language. Members can join categorized groups or create their own with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space. To learn more, visit www.ewoman.world .

