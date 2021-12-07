eWellness Heathcare Corporation (OTC: PK EWLL) purchases 100% of ArtFin Inc.

ArtFin Inc. is the first pure play, publicly traded, NFT marketplace

ArtFin Inc. to become the Company’s focus

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTC: PK EWLL) EWLL management has decided to pivot its primary focus from American Health Protection Inc.’s emphasis on Tritanium Lab’s Hypochlorous Acid business to acquiring ArtFin Inc. (ArtFin). Mr. Ed Honor is the CEO of Tritanium Labs and developer of the ArtFin marketplace and EWLL has determined his time and efforts will reward EWLL shareholders by his oversight of the NFT marketplace.

NFT’s or non-fungible tokens are an emerging class of assets built and traded on blockchain technology. ArtFin joins the 17 other NFT marketplaces and is the first publicly traded “pure play” on this technology. The technology underlying these marketplaces will impact many industries besides the art world. It enables any unique attribute of an asset; a group of assets; a person; a team of people to be, traded on a peer to peer market. This means that the total addressable market is limited only to humankind’s imagination and that could cause this to become a multiple billion dollar business opportunity.

The NFTs sold on all the marketplaces have been mainly art or collectibles. Sales of NFTs through September 2021 reached $39 billion and are consistently between $10 - $20 million per week.

ArtFin provides technologies and services for all steps in the NFTs creation, development and sales process. ArtFin middleware makes Blockchains and NFTs easy to use. The ArtFin NFT card brings NFTs to brick and mortar retail. Finally the Artfin marketplace provides a next generation NFTs marketplace. This week in a Form 8-K we plan to publish a power point presentation that details the new business model.

The ArtFin marketplace was built by the Company’s technology; allows the purchase, sale, or auction of NFTs; supports Etherum, Binance, and Polygon Blockchains; allows credit card, crypto and ArtFin card for payment. The Marketplace is live and can be accessed at ArtFin.com. In addition, ArtFin offers transaction support through the GOATX exchange to facilitate an ease of transaction between buyer and seller by supporting multiple cryptocurrency exchanges.

ArtFin’s revenue will include transaction fees from NFTs trading, NFTs ownership for aiding customer NFTs creation and selling its own NFTs products in multiple industries.

David Markowski, CFO of EWLL said, “We are very excited to be one of the early NFTs marketplaces with our own technology. Our pivot to this technology will maximize Ed Honor’s time in a much larger addressable market. The technology is funded, complete and ready to generate significant revenue. We will be applying to FINRA to complete our name change to ArtFin and eventually our already shareholder approved 1/2000 reverse split. We anticipate that these events should occur by the March 2022 time.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about eWellness’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although eWellness believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. eWellness cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

