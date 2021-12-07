Sisense Chooses Panorays to Improve Its Third-Party Security Risk Process

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisense, the leading AI-driven cloud platform for infusing analytics everywhere, has selected Panorays as its third-party security risk management solution.

According to Senior Risk and Compliance Manager Ra’Monne Hayes, Sisense chose Panorays for its dynamic, automated questionnaires, external digital footprint assessments, and risk ratings that include the context of the business relationship with the vendor. Prior to using Panorays, Sisense assessed its vendors’ security using a lengthy manual process. Now, after switching to Panorays, Sisense has seen the immediate impact Panorays has had on daily operations.

“The Panorays platform gives me a holistic view of vendor security and removes the manual effort so we don’t have to plug away for hours to get that information,” said Hayes. “It also allows me to have a conversation with the vendor about remediating issues and has been really useful for contract talks.”

Panorays CEO and Co-Founder Matan Or-El noted, “It’s important for us to work together with our customers so that they can easily, rapidly and securely do business with their vendors, suppliers and partners. We are very pleased to have delivered a solution that truly fits Sisense’s needs.”

Read more about why Sisense selected Panorays for its third-party security risk process.

About Sisense

Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, six years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Panorays

Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Greenfield Partners, BlueRed Partners (Singapore), StepStone Group, Moneta VC, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at www.panorays.com.



