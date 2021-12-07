CEOs of ABNB, OGGFF, SKLZ, and ENTEF Driving Revenue Growth with Disruptive Innovation in Travel, Plant-Based Foods, and E-Sports

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ).



Post-pandemic, new megatrends in consumer lifestyles are emerging creating multi-billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play.

Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “60X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 12 Months - Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with its latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik, which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. GameAddik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 month through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billion dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Brian Chesky CEO: “New Revolution in Travel Driving Revenue Growth”

“....Q3 was Airbnb’s best quarter ever. Revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net income were our highest ever. Travel is undergoing a revolution. People are now taking longer trips traveling to more locations and even living on Airbnb. As the world changes, we continue to innovate. We’ve made more than 150 upgrades innovations this year alone…”

“...Something bigger than a travel rebound that’s happening. The world is undergoing a revolution in how we live and work. The pandemic has suddenly untethered tens of millions of people from the need to go into an office. Technologies like Zoom make it possible to work from home. Airbnb makes it possible to work from any home. And this new found flexibility is bringing about a revolution in how we travel, because for the first time ever, millions of people can now travel anytime, anywhere for any length and even live anywhere on Airbnb. And we believe that this trend towards more flexibility will only accelerate...The third trend we’re seeing is people aren’t just traveling in Airbnb, they’re now living on Airbnb. Long-term stays, up 28 days or more, remained our fastest-growing category by trip length. People are traveling Airbnb for extended vacations, relocation, temporary housing, student housing and many other reasons…”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly.

OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise: “E-Sports is for Everyone”

“Skillz is a B2B, B2C technology platform that powers more than 2 billion tournaments per year. We enable game developers to monetize through competition. The platform broadly, it democratizes gaming by leveling the playing field, for access to being able to build esports. We had this belief nine years ago that esports are for everyone, and our goal is to make it as fair and as accessible as possible to all constituents, starting with the game developers. So we enable developers of all sizes to monetize their art while players are engaging in fair, fun and meaningful competition…”

“...We have a strong revenue team in place now, and we continue to add key talent, which I'd say in turn is helping us build out the number of game developers on the platform, faster than ever, as well as their ability to launch successful games...We continue to target a long-term adjusted EBITDA of 30%. And we think we'll get there through a combination of increasing our take rate which we've been able to do over time, and also scaling out our operations for greater efficiencies…”

