Berry Corporation (bry) Announces Details of New Shareholder Return Model Expected to Generate Industry Leading Returns

DALLAS, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced the details of its new shareholder return model, which will go into effect January 1, 2022, and is expected to provide industry-leading returns.



This new model is designed to increase cash returns to our shareholders, further demonstrating bry’s commitment to be a leading returner of capital to its shareholders. The model is based on our discretionary free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow from operations less regular fixed dividends and the capital needed to hold production flat.

Under this new model, the company intends to allocate discretionary free cash flow on a quarterly basis as follows:

60% predominantly in the form of cash variable dividends to be paid quarterly, as well as opportunistic debt repurchases 1

40% in the form of discretionary capital, to be used for organic growth, including from our extensive inventory of drilling opportunities, advancing our short- and long-term sustainability initiatives, share repurchases, and/or capital retention

“We have long been committed to returning a substantial amount of capital to stockholders, and today we are announcing the next step in that direction. Since going public in the summer of 2018, we have returned nearly $130 million to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Today’s announcement reinforces that returning capital is a priority of the Company. This new return framework is designed to pay a sustainable fixed dividend, as we do now, while returning an additional, substantial portion of our discretionary free cash flow to investors each quarter. Like our business model, this new shareholder returns model is simple and strengthens our commitment to return capital to our shareholders,” stated Trem Smith, bry’s Chairman of the Board and CEO.

“Our cash flow potential is easier to measure than most of the industry. We have a predictable cost structure that we highlight every quarter in our investor presentation, which always includes the cost of keeping our production flat. This new return model continues to keep our focus on maintaining production while providing us the opportunity to use our abundant inventory to grow our production. Our focus remains creating the greatest value for our shareholders while providing affordable and equitable energy for all Californians,” added Smith.

The timing, volume and manner of debt and/or share repurchases under the Board’s authorization of this program will be determined by management at its discretion.

1 Subject to board approval and amounts of cash variable dividend will be announced with quarterly earnings release.

About bry

Bry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at bry.com.

