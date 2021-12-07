Former Mexican Ambassador to United States, Martha Bárcena Coqui, Joins Savage Board

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, is pleased to announce the addition of Ambassador Martha Bárcena Coqui as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Bárcena is the former ambassador of Mexico to the United States, serving from December 2018 to February 2021. During her tenure, she provided leadership for Mexico’s complex bilateral relationships with the United States and assisted with negotiations that set the foundation for the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Ambassador Bárcena will serve on the Company’s Audit and Compensation Committees.

“We’re honored to have Ambassador Bárcena join our Board and grateful for the unique perspective she brings from her distinguished career and leadership around the world,” said Todd Savage, non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Savage. “As Savage continues to grow, Ambassador Bárcena’s knowledge and experience from decades of diplomacy and governance will inform decisions that help shape our future.”

Ms. Bárcena previously served as Mexico’s permanent representative to the United Nations agencies based in Rome as well as to the Governing Council of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law from April 2017 to December 2018. She was also the Mexican ambassador to Turkey concurrent with Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan from 2013 to 2017; ambassador to Denmark concurrent with Norway and Iceland from 2004 to 2013; and consul in charge of the Department of Protection of Mexicans Abroad and Cultural Affairs at the General Consulate of Mexico in Barcelona from 1989 to 1990.

“I’m very pleased to join the Savage board,” said Ambassador Bárcena. “Savage views its role as an active and responsible member of the communities where it operates and I’m excited to help the company continue to grow.”

In the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Bárcena was head of the Department of Migrant Workers and Border Cooperation in the General Directorate for North America from 1980 to 1982; deputy director general for UN specialized agencies from 1983 to 1985; advisor to the executive director of the Mexican Institute of International Cooperation, the director in chief of multilateral affairs, and the director general of cultural affairs and historical diplomatic acquis from 1986 to 1989. She was also deputy director at the Prospective and Planning Directorate from 1998 to 2000; special advisor for international security and peacekeeping operations at the Office of the Undersecretary for Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Nations from 2000 to 2003; and technical secretary at the third EU-LAC Summit in 2004, among other roles.

Ms. Bárcena has also worked at non-governmental organizations as advisor to the director of the Center for Regional Cooperation for Adult Education in Latin America and director of the Latin American Center for Globalization. She has been a professor at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico, the Instituto Matías Romero, and Mexico’s Center for Higher Naval Studies, teaching subjects such as international organizations, international trade negotiation, international security, US national security, and peacekeeping operations, among others.

“Ambassador Bárcena has built strong relationships throughout her career,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and CEO. “We share her commitment to integrity and hard work that are embodied in our company’s values statements: Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference.”

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company moves and manages what matters, enabling its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. Savage was named 2020 Utah International Business of the Year and was a recipient of the 2019 Utah Ethical Leadership Award.

