ProsperOps FinOps Platform Accepted Into AWS ISV Accelerate Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProsperOps, a leader in AIOps for cloud financial management, announced today it was selected for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The ISV Accelerate Program streamlines the procurement process for startups, enterprises, and government agencies seeking solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

The unique co-sell program connects AWS customers with partners, like ProsperOps, through a global network of AWS technologists. As a result, AWS users with cost optimization needs can quickly and confidently secure ProsperOps through their AWS account team. Then, AWS customers can easily implement the service through the AWS Marketplace. Including savings outcomes alongside the ProsperOps service charge directly on the AWS bill reduces friction for procurement and simplifies Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reporting.

ProsperOps helps FinOps teams automatically unlock the maximum compute savings by algorithmically managing Savings Plans and Reserved Instances (RIs). ProsperOps eliminates the manual work and risk associated with cloud financial management, helping customers achieve compute discounts exceeding 40% off the on-demand price, placing them among the top two percent of AWS optimizers.

Beyond the cost savings benefits of ProsperOps, FinOps teams have greater visibility into cost and savings consumption, and DevOps teams can innovate freely — without the fear of over- or under-utilizing discount instruments.

"The AWS ISV Accelerate Program focuses on helping AWS users get the most out of the cloud," noted Chris Cochran, CEO and co-founder of ProsperOps. "Compute can be a material component of overall spend, often comprising 60 percent of the total AWS bill, so maximizing the impact of every dollar is critical."

With ProsperOps, AWS customers can:

Automate time-consuming cost optimization tasks to unlock the most savings and simplify cloud financial management

Dynamically change compute consumption, knowing discount instruments will automatically maintain 95+% coverage with perfect utilization

Understand showback optimization benefits and commitment costs across accounts

Organizations interested in AIOps software for cloud financial management can learn more about ProsperOps on the AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can contact ProsperOps through the Amazon Partner Network. Managed service providers and AWS resellers may request a demo to see ProsperOps in action or learn more about becoming a partner.

About ProsperOps

ProsperOps is the leading AIOps platform for cloud financial management. Founded in 2018, ProsperOps delivers a simple, fully autonomous cost optimization experience for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that automatically manages AWS discount instruments to maximize compute savings and minimize commitment risk. By removing the effort, latency, and risk caused by manually managing rigid and long-term discount instruments, ProsperOps simplifies cloud financial management. ProsperOps is a FinOps Foundation Member Organization and certified platform, AWS Advanced Technology Partner, and a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. Learn more and get started at www.prosperops.com.

Media Contact:

Ross Clurman

ProsperOps

(855) 360-0512 x1

pr@prosperops.com

