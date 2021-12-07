Clover Signs COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement with UNICEF

English Chinese (Simplified)

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; Stock code: 2197.HK), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced that they have entered into a long-term agreement (LTA) with UNICEF for Clover to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), to the COVAX Facility.



On June 30, 2021, Clover announced an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide up to 414 million doses of SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) for procurement through the COVAX Facility, pending an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization (WHO). The LTA will operationalize the APA and will allow participating countries of the COVAX Facility to access Clover’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, through UNICEF, once the vaccine candidate receives an Emergency Use Listing by the WHO.

Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer of Clover Biopharmaceuticals said, “We look forward to working with UNICEF to expand the potential supply and distribution of our COVID-19 vaccine globally. Approximately less than 7% of the population in low-income countries have received access to COVID-19 vaccines to date and we remain committed to supporting equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and helping populations in need around the world.”

Clover plans to submit conditional regulatory approval applications to the EMA, the NMPA and the WHO in the near-term and commence product launch post conditional approval.

About SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum)

SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), Clover’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is anticipated to potentially be one of the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccines commercialized globally through the COVAX Facility. Employing the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform, Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein (referred to as S-Trimer™) based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Clover created our COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit our website: www.cloverbiopharma.com

Clover Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used in this [document], the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going forward,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “ought to,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Cindy Min

SVP, Public Affairs

media@cloverbiopharma.com

Naomi Eichenbaum

VP, Investor Relations

investors@cloverbiopharma.com