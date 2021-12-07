Green Plains Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today released its inaugural sustainability report, outlining environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, progress and targets. The report details a number of significant goals, including a commitment to carbon neutrality in operational emissions by 2050. In addition, Green Plains has achieved its goal of increasing diversity on the Board of Directors and has completed a significant Board refreshment initiative.



“Sustainability has always been foundational to Green Plains,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “Our first sustainability report demonstrates our continued commitment to being a good global citizen, highlighting our achievements and initiatives that expand on our ESG story.”

The report details the following actions and goals:

50% carbon reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050

Expansion of community involvement initiatives

Board of Directors refreshment initiative to increase diversity in governance and enhance shareholder rights



Green Plains has also committed to enhancing safety protocols, improving energy and water usage, and expanding land stewardship initiatives.

Find Green Plains’ 2020 Sustainability Report here.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com