StrikeForce Announces the Industry’s Most Secure Video Conferencing API is Now Available

“Our SafeVchat™ Secure Conferencing API enables businesses of all sizes the ability to easily integrate cyber security & video conferencing into any type of business application such as CRM’s, Marketing platforms, Insurance & Healthcare applications or even Home-Grown Customer Support applications. Most general-purpose video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Teams & others were not designed to provide organizations with the necessary cyber security features to protect confidential business, legal and personal data where there are significant risks associated with information disclosure to unauthorized parties,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“That’s why several of our customers have chosen to integrate our SafeVchat Secure API into their platform(s),” says Kay. “Before they spoke with us, they reached out to many of the other big name video conferencing platforms and none of them had an API that contained the necessary cyber security & platform flexibility needed to meet their unique requirements. In fact, one of our newer customers, already contracted with us, has embedded our API for their own fortune 100 customer, and when they launch our API it will be rolled out to thousands of locations over time across the US, which should start soon. Another one of our customers is currently embedding our API into a global financial marketplace that they will be launching next year.”

“Most general-purpose video conferencing API’s typically treat all meetings the same way, from employee virtual happy hours to in-depth discussions of mergers and acquisition targets. Meanwhile, stealing confidential data is at an all-time high and hackers are making billions doing so, that’s why industry regulators are now starting to enforce regulatory compliances which require shared data to be protected via strong cyber security controls such as multi-factor authentication & encryption,” says Kay. “Our SafeVchat API is the only API on the market that we are aware of that enables businesses to layer the appropriate level of cyber security controls to keep data safe while meeting regulatory compliance,” says Kay.

“The API launch is not the only exciting news going on at StrikeForce right now,” says George Waller, EVP. “We are seeing new customers signing up every day and thereby growing in numbers. We just launched a marketing program with PipelineZen last week that’s already starting to show positive results in their marketing and sales. We will be hiring a dedicated marketing director as well as adding an advertising agency. As Mark Kay has indicated, we have over $2.5 million in the bank right now and we plan on using it mostly for marketing and to grow the company.”

“Additionally, I have been working closely with our analyst firm (the Aite Group), to establish StrikeForce as the de-facto leader in the secure video conferencing & collaboration market, and I am excited to tell you that we have developed an entirely new novel approach to help us achieve this status, which we plan on launching a major campaign about this in January,” says George Waller, EVP.

