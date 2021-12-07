Exela Technologies Launches Remote Online Notarization, Exela RN

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of Exela Remote Notarization (“Exela RN”), the company’s proprietary remote notarization platform. Exela RN is live and in this initial stage is inviting notaries to sign up to its online notary program.



Exela RN is a web portal that facilitates connecting signatories to credentialed notaries in order to schedule and record successful notary sessions within a secure online environment, enabling customers to get a document notarized online using any kind of connected device. Notaries will be provided with an electronic notary journal and recording vault from which they can retrieve their sessions, as well as easy to use scheduling tools, calendars to customize availability, and an account dashboard to track payments and appointments.

While Exela RN works independently from other Exela solutions, the platform also integrates with Exela’s e-Signature solution, DrySign, offering a completely new product that aligns with commercial needs in a business environment that is becoming predominantly virtual. Exela RN also integrates with the Digital Mailroom platform by enabling prospective Digital Mailroom customers to easily notarize the USPS form required for delivering postal mail through an agent. This enables customers to onboard seamlessly and indirectly supports wider adoption of Digital Mailroom.

“We expect that Exela RN will help onboard Digital Mailroom customers faster and also note that as a standalone solution Exela RN will enable individuals and businesses to notarize online. We are pleased that over half of the states in the US now have laws in place to facilitate online notarization and anticipate more states will participate. This secure solution is faster and more convenient than traditional, in-person notarization methods and we are looking forward to welcoming online users as soon as we have onboarded online notaries,” noted Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, with over 17,500 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

