Freshworks Named a Strong Performer in Enterprise Service Management Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021 .1 The report notes that Freshworks has released “significant new functionality” within Freshservice ® including right-sized unified incident response management with AI-enhanced alerting and on-call scheduling.



"Freshworks strives to make its Freshservice easy to adopt. It offers a free trial and a flexible commercial model to encourage customers to pursue ESM at their own pace,” states the authors of The Forrester Wave report. “Freshworks is a good fit for small and midsize organizations looking to build or mature an ITSM or ESM practice, given its rapid time-to-value.”

Freshservice ESM capabilities help enhance the predictability of service delivery across business departments. “Reference customers found quick acceleration from trialing the tool to leveraging it for all its features, with little outside assistance,” states the Forrester report.

African Bank uses Freshservice to automate and manage applications and processes throughout their organization. Frans Germishuizen, senior release manager at African Bank said, “Freshservice changed our perspective that the product was exclusive for IT, and we are now implementing automation across the business. We will soon be implementing Freshservice with our HR systems to make it easier to onboard and offboard employees. Today, we are onboarding more and more business units, and the nice thing is, the business is chasing us, we're not having to go out to motivate people to put their processes on Freshservice.”

“Freshworks has invested significantly into making the tool easy to leverage. Its biggest strengths include its ecosystem, allowing customers to rapidly fill capability gaps in their organization. With more than 2,000 listings, the Freshservice marketplace is among the largest.”

Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer at Freshworks said, “We believe this recognition reiterates our ability to transform the industry’s view that enterprise-grade IT and enterprise service management software is only available to the world’s largest companies. Freshworks makes ESM modern, easy and accessible for any size of business to improve their operational performance, services, outcomes, and experiences. We are thrilled about Forrester’s acknowledgment and will continue to invest and innovate to ensure our customers win in today’s digital economy.”

A complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave report is available here .

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com .

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice, and the associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

pr@freshworks.com

1 The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021, Will McKeon-White, Charles Betz with Matthew Fernandes, Marissa Fritz, Lauren Nelson, [Dec. 6, 2022]