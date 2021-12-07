Worldwide Command and Control System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Northrop Grumman, RGB Spectrum and Thales Group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Command and Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global command and control system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A command and control system refers to a combination of facilities, equipment, communications, procedures, and hardware essentials to carry out military operations and activities. It also involves formulating concepts, deploying forces, allocating resources, and supervising. It assists military organizations in planning, directing, and controlling operations-assigned forces while enhancing individual performance. Presently, automated combat direction systems are used in a complex multi-threat environment as they make it possible to deal with the massive number of targets and compressed reaction times of modern warfare.



The rising geopolitical tensions between countries are escalating the need for situational awareness in military and law enforcement agencies. This represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for the command and control systems to keep track of combatant ships, aircraft, and weapons. It also involves earth-observation satellites for communications, data collection and processing, and detection and warning.

Moreover, it can perform various procedural and technical functions, such as coordinate supporting arms, supervise air traffic, and fire control weapons systems. Furthermore, the system is being employed in airports, utilities, oil and gas installation plants, and research labs for better operations, safety, security, and surveillance. Apart from this, the leading players are continuously upgrading and modernizing command and control systems to cater to the needs of the defense sector. This, along with a significant rise in military budgets of numerous countries, is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global command and control system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, platform, solution and application.



Breakup by Platform:

Land

Maritime

Space

Airborne

Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Application:

Defense

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BAE Systems plc, CACI International Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (General Dynamics Corporation), L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RGB Spectrum, Saab AB, Thales Group and The Boeing Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global command and control system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global command and control system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global command and control system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Command and Control System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Platform

6.1 Land

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Maritime

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Space

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Airborne

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Defense

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BAE Systems plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 CACI International Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (General Dynamics Corporation)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Leonardo S.p.A.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 RGB Spectrum

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Saab AB

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Thales Group

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 The Boeing Company

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

