Worldwide Command and Control System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Northrop Grumman, RGB Spectrum and Thales Group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Command and Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report
The global command and control system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A command and control system refers to a combination of facilities, equipment, communications, procedures, and hardware essentials to carry out military operations and activities. It also involves formulating concepts, deploying forces, allocating resources, and supervising. It assists military organizations in planning, directing, and controlling operations-assigned forces while enhancing individual performance. Presently, automated combat direction systems are used in a complex multi-threat environment as they make it possible to deal with the massive number of targets and compressed reaction times of modern warfare.
The rising geopolitical tensions between countries are escalating the need for situational awareness in military and law enforcement agencies. This represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for the command and control systems to keep track of combatant ships, aircraft, and weapons. It also involves earth-observation satellites for communications, data collection and processing, and detection and warning.
Moreover, it can perform various procedural and technical functions, such as coordinate supporting arms, supervise air traffic, and fire control weapons systems. Furthermore, the system is being employed in airports, utilities, oil and gas installation plants, and research labs for better operations, safety, security, and surveillance. Apart from this, the leading players are continuously upgrading and modernizing command and control systems to cater to the needs of the defense sector. This, along with a significant rise in military budgets of numerous countries, is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global command and control system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, platform, solution and application.
Breakup by Platform:
- Land
- Maritime
- Space
- Airborne
Breakup by Solution:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Application:
- Defense
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BAE Systems plc, CACI International Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (General Dynamics Corporation), L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RGB Spectrum, Saab AB, Thales Group and The Boeing Company.
