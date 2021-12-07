David R. Lallouz Elected Chair of Mergers and Acquisitions Committee of the New York State Bar Association

New York, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York – Bruderman & Co today announced that Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Chief Legal Officer, David R. Lallouz, has been elected chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee of the Business Law Section of the New York State Bar Association.

The Business Law Section, with a membership of approximately 3,500, is one of the largest Sections of the New York State Bar Association. Its members consist of attorneys whose practice involves some aspect of commerce or finance.

“I am pleased to have taken on the role of this prominent committee,” said Mr. Lallouz. “I am looking forward to using my position to offer committee members regular and meaningful substantive content relevant to their practice, and a forum for networking and practice development.”

The Business Law Section has been in the forefront of introducing, monitoring and evaluating legal developments in the areas of business and finance on both federal and New York State levels.

Lallouz is Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Chief Legal Officer of Bruderman & Co.’s Merchant Banking Division. Mr. Lallouz leads the structuring, negotiation and implementation of the firm’s acquisitions and other corporate transactions.

Prior to joining Bruderman, Mr. Lallouz, spent two decades in private practice, most recently as Partner at a prominent New York City law firm, handling well over a hundred M&A, private equity and venture capital transactions throughout that time, across a broad range of industries, on both the buy-side and sell-side.

Mr. Lallouz’s practice has been heavily focused in the life sciences, financial services, consumer products, and technology industries, advising on literally dozens of transactions in those fields.

Mr. Lallouz began his career in Quebec where he remains admitted to practice. He received his B.C.L. and LL.B. degrees, with distinction, from the Faculty of Law, McGill University.

About Bruderman & Co.

Bruderman & Company is a multi-generational, privately held financial services holding company. Drawing from five generations of experience, Bruderman is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service. Lead by Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Bruderman, the Bruderman organization comprises a family of companies that provide asset management, financial & estate planning, family offices services, brokerage, credit instruments, insurance products and investment banking services to ultra-high net worth individuals, and lower middle market companies. In addition, through its affiliate, Sandy Hill Investors, the family directly invests in businesses, primarily across retail/ consumer products, finance, media and healthcare.

