Cerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of Arkavia Networks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired Arkavia Networks SPA, a cybersecurity services provider based in Chile.



Under terms of the agreement, Arkavia will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will serve as the South American headquarters for the company located in Santiago, Chile. David Alfaro Medina, CEO of Arkavia, will continue to manage his team of professionals.

“Arkavia is an excellent cultural fit with the Cerberus family of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “They bring tremendous cybersecurity experience and a dynamic executive team that will help us execute our growth strategy throughout Latin America which has a strong demand for cybersecurity services. Cybersecurity is a global problem, not just a U.S concern. It requires global capabilities to address customers' security demands. There are 3.8 million job openings worldwide in cybersecurity, and the resources to combat the bad actors are needed globally.”

"We have seen the escalation of cybersecurity threats throughout Latin America," said Alfaro. "Increasingly, we are working with companies outside of Chile to help address the growth of attacks and help educate them on how to protect themselves with a culture of cybersecurity. Joining with Cerberus Sentinel makes sense as we share the same values and approach and look to build a presence together as a global force."

Arkavia will continue to be based in Chile.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President

Cerberus Sentinel

617-838-4183

charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

cathy@eskenzipr.com

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CISO@gatewayir.com