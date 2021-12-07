Pharvaris Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the appointment of Elisabeth Björk, M.D., to the board of directors with expected confirmation at the company’s 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders. Dr. Björk will replace Martijn Kleijwegt, who has stepped down from the board effective December 1 to focus on new investments.



“Elisabeth is joining the Pharvaris board at an important time for the company as we prepare for clinical data to read out in the next year from Phase 2 clinical studies in both prophylactic and on-demand HAE,” said David Meeker, M.D., chair of Pharvaris’ board of directors. “Her expertise in drug development, ranging from discovery to launch, aligns with the clinical progress made by Pharvaris this year. Elisabeth’s addition to the board will expand our existing expertise, and positions Pharvaris well as we prepare for commercialization in the coming years.”

Berndt Modig, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pharvaris, added, “Martijn joined the board with our Series A venture round in 2016, and has championed the company as we have grown from a preclinical startup to a clinical-stage public company. His contributions over the years have been invaluable to the Pharvaris’ successes. On behalf of our entire team, I thank Martijn for his support and expertise.”

Dr. Björk is the Senior Vice President, Head of Late-stage Development, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM), BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca leading the global development of medicines within this area. Throughout her career at AstraZeneca, she has gained broad drug development experience covering clinical development phase I-IV, large outcomes programs, major global filings and health authority interactions, and commercial strategy/implementation. Dr. Björk is an endocrinologist by training and an associate professor of medicine at Uppsala University, Sweden. She is also a board member of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Chalmers University of Technology, Chalmers Ventures AB, Björks Matematik o Mera AB, and rfidcompare europe AB.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The Company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

