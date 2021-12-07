Sinclair Selects ARA’s HCU Pretreat for Renewable Diesel Project at its Sinclair, Wyoming Refinery

Sinclair, Wyo., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) today announced the licensing of its patented Hydrothermal Cleanup feedstock pretreatment technology (“HCU Pretreat”) to Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company (Sinclair) for the development of a 7,500 BPD renewable feedstock pretreatment unit at Sinclair’s renewable diesel refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming. Sinclair, a leader in renewable diesel production since 2018, will use its HCU Pretreat unit to expand its feedstock slate to include lower cost, lower carbon intensity feedstocks that can then be processed in its existing renewable diesel facility.

“Our ARA team is proud to license our cutting-edge HCU Pretreat technology to Sinclair for their pretreatment project. HCU Pretreat offers a simple, novel approach to efficiently remove phosphorus, metals, and other contaminants from fat, oil, and grease feedstocks, and we look forward to helping Sinclair implement it to enhance its operations in Wyoming," said Chuck Red, Vice President and Director of ARA’s Better Fuels Group.

Detailed design of its HCU Pretreat project has been completed and Sinclair has initiated construction of the facility. The HCU Pretreat unit is expected to be commissioned in 2022.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement. ARA has been developing innovative water-based fuels technologies for over 15 years. Find out more about HCU Pretreat at www.ara.com/HCU.

