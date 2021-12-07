Hill International Selected as Owner’s Engineer for the Development of Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant in Northeastern Greece

PHILADELPHIA and ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was appointed as the leader of a consortium as Owner’s Engineer for the development of Thermoilektriki Komotinis’ new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in the Komotini industrial area of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece.



The €375 million project will deliver a power plant equipped with one gas turbine, one steam turbine, and one heat recovery steam generator in a 1x1x1 combined-cycle configuration. This high-efficiency CCGT technology will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 3.7 million tons per year compared to a traditional coal-fired power plant. The plant will have a nominal output capacity of 877 MW and use natural gas as feedstock, supplied by the National Natural Gas System Operator SA’s grid. Thermoilektriki Komotinis, a joint venture between Motor Oil Hellas Group subsidiary Motor Oil Renewable Energy and the GEK Terna Group, will develop, construct, and operate the power plant. Construction of the project began in September 2021, with commissioning expected in early 2024.

The Hill Consortium will review and comment on the technical content of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract; supervise construction; represent the owner in all technical aspects of the contract; and review and comment on contractor submittals to help ensure compliance with the EPC contract and applicable national and European Union (EU) specifications, standards, and codes. The Hill team will also facilitate a complete design review of the power plant, monitor project construction progress and schedule, evaluate look-ahead plans, support the owner in resolving any contractor claims, and complete other tasks as directed.

Manolis Sigalas, Hill First Vice President and Managing Director for Southern Europe says: “We are particularly excited to have been selected to support the delivery of this strategic power plant. Together with our engineering partners Tractebel-Engie we are confident that we will provide exceptional Owner’s Engineer service, for the benefit of the investment and of all stakeholders involved.”

“We’re proud to take part in this significant power generation project,” adds Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “Our client’s investment will help meet growing demand for more sustainable energy throughout Greece. We’re also excited to grow our presence in the energy sector of Southern Europe, where we expect to help deliver many other innovative and sustainable energy projects in the coming years.”

