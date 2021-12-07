Investors with over $200,000 in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Lightning eMotors, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares.

Investors who purchased in excess of $200,000 in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 14, 2021. Those NYSE: ZEV investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 3, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021, that accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) declined from $17.25 per share on January 15, 2021, to as low as $6.00 per share on December 6, 2021.

Those who purchased Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.