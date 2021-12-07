Global Smart Lighting Market Report 2021-2027 - Innovative Business Models of Connected Lighting Solutions with Open, Interoperable Systems to Drive Future Growth

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Lighting Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart lighting market was estimated at $11.62 billion in 2020 and is forecast to record a 17.5% CAGR over the next seven years till 2027.

The competitive success factors in the market include product quality and cost, and ease of installation and use. Wired lighting solutions will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period, however wireless will grow to 35.8% of the market by 2027.

Buildings are shifting from conventional lighting to advanced smart lighting solutions that can help them realize energy efficiency targets, apart from improving occupant experience and comfort within their premises.

Lighting companies that hit a plateau with their revenue growth are also focusing on offering digital lighting solutions, such as remote monitoring, workspace management, fault detection and diagnostics, and people monitoring to improve their business.

The demand for smart lighting in the residential segment is high with several start-ups and incumbents vying for market share. Apart from the residential segment, healthcare and offices are the major segments that are adopting smart lighting solutions.

Leading manufacturers' focus on megatrends, such as digitization and urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and climate change will lead to technologically advanced solutions that cater to different customer segments.

With interoperability between wired and wireless products on the horizon, there will not be major retrofits happening in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Lighting Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Smart Lighting Market - Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Findings

Introduction - Smart Building Ecosystem

Introduction - Smart Building IoT Architecture

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Value Chain Assessment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Communication Protocol

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Trends in Wireless Lighting Controls

Control Mechanism for Smart Lighting

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share and Analysis

Service Propositions by Leading Market Participants

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Smart Lighting Market

Business Model Trends

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligent Lighting Solutions for Post-COVID-19 Recovery and Workspace Re-entry

Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Internet Connectivity to Accelerate Smart Home Product Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Renovation Projects to Capitalize Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 4: Partnership with Value Chain Stakeholder for Long-term Win

Growth Opportunity 5: Optimum Utilization of Usage Data for Value-add Services Expansion

4. Case Studies

Case Study 1: Lighting Fixtures for Asset Tracking and Improved Indoor Navigation in a Children's Hospital in the Netherlands

Case Study 2: Smart Sensors for Enhanced Occupant Comfort and Workspace Management in a Co-working Space in Barcelona

Case Study 3: Intelligent Lighting Control Solution for a Hybrid Space and Unique Customer Experience in a Hotel in Finland

Case Study 4: Improved Shopping Experience and Disinfection Lighting Solution for a Retail Store in Germany

5. Appendix

